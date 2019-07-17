The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LTHM, ASNA, BUD and EQT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities pursuant and/or traceable to initial public offering on or around October 11, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Livent Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) as a result, the Company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) the Company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the Company's existing contracts; (4) the Company's margins were squeezed due to the customer's increased orders; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ASNA)

Class Period: September 16, 2015 to June 8, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

According to the complaint, Ascena Retail Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the ANN Acquisition was a complete disaster for the Company as Ann’s operations were in far worse condition than had been represented to the public; (b) in order to mask the true condition of Ann, Defendants improperly delayed recognizing an impairment charge to the value of Ann’s goodwill and, as a result, Ascena’s reported income and assets were materially overstated and the Company’s financial results were not prepared in conformity with GAAP; (c) many of the brands acquired in the ANN Acquisition were in steep decline and were also materially overvalued on Ascena’s Class Period financial statements; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company, its operations and prospects.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE: BUD)

Class Period: March 1, 2018 to October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019

According to the filed complaint, Defendants issued a steady stream of materially false and misleading reassurances about Anheuser Busch’s deleveraging efforts, cost cutting measures, EBITDA growth, the sufficiency of its liquidity and its debt maturity profile during the Class Period. These positive statements by Defendants created a false impression and materially misled investors about the Company’s finances, including the sustainability of Anheuser-Busch’s dividends. Once Defendants chose to speak about Anheuser-Busch’s finances, they had a duty to speak completely and truthfully, including speaking about those factors that were then having a material adverse effect on the Company’s deleveraging efforts.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)

Class Period: June 19, 2017 to October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

The complaint alleges EQT Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) land acquired by the Rice Energy merger was not contiguous with the Company’s previously held acreage, which reduced the purported synergy benefits; (2) the purported longer lateral wells were not feasible because of intervening third-party parcels or prior drilling by EQT, Rice, or third parties; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

