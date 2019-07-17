Camunda Releases Industry’s First Horizontally Scalable, Cloud-Native Workflow Engine for Microservices

Free Community Edition of Zeebe provides visibility into and control over business processes in distributed architectures, monitors across microservices and offers a view into the live state of a business

BERLIN, July 17, 2019 -- Camunda , a software company reinventing workflow automation, today announced that the first-ever production-ready release of Zeebe is now available for download as a free Community Edition. Zeebe is a modern workflow engine built for cloud architectures that provides visibility into and control over workflows that span multiple microservices. Zeebe integrates with cloud-native components like Kubernetes, Apache Kafka and Elasticsearch, executes industry standard BPMN – a well-established graphical modeling language for business processes – and is fault tolerant without requiring a database.



With companies increasingly digitizing business processes, there has been a significant rise in distributed microservices architectures. In fact 64% of enterprises are using microservices for some or all of the applications they’re building, according to a recent Camunda survey about enterprise use of microservices .

Challenges of Microservices for Common Business Use Cases

Yet these architectures lead to challenges when applied at scale in common business scenarios. For example, an e-commerce company’s order fulfillment process might be carried out by multiple microservices – payment, inventory, and shipping services – while no team is actually responsible for an end-to-end order as it moves through different services. According to 59% of enterprises, the lack of visibility into end-to-end business processes spanning multiple microservices is a challenge.

Orchestrating Microservices To Create Scalable Business Workflows

Zeebe is a next-generation workflow engine that leverages event streaming to scale horizontally on cloud-native architectures, and is designed with the microservices orchestration use case at top of mind.

With Zeebe, software developers can for the first time:

Design, execute and manage microservices-based workflows at cloud scale

Gain visibility into cross-microservice workflows, monitoring all running workflow instances across microservices

Orchestrate cross-microservice workflows, ensuring that all flows finish within business SLAs and that issues requiring manual intervention are detectable and fixable

Maintain an audit log of historic workflow data for analysis

“According to 64% of microservices adopters, microservices have resulted in improved scalability of applications, and 60% are able to bring new products to market more quickly,” said Daniel Meyer, CTO of Camunda. “We’re excited to now offer a production-ready version of Zeebe, which supports mission-critical business processes that previously couldn't be handled by a workflow engine due to their scalability or architectural requirements.”

“Using Zeebe crystallises the behaviour of our separate systems in one place, rather than it being diffused throughout the code or the minds of senior engineers,” said Jarred Filmer, Software Engineer at Credit Sense. “And because Zeebe diagrams have to actually execute, they act as an effective communication bridge between operations (managers, business analysts, etc.) and engineering. Everyone having a representation for every part of the system with something they can point to is powerful.”

Zeebe is the latest addition to the Camunda technology stack that provides an integrated platform for software developers and business stakeholders, covering all phases of workflow automation, from process design and execution, to continuous process improvement. The stack includes a robust toolkit for modeling and executing business processes, coupled with powerful visual interfaces for monitoring and troubleshooting active processes and analyzing large volumes of process data.

Free Community Edition Immediately Available

Zeebe is distributed as a free and source-available Community Edition and available for immediate download at http://zeebe.io

About Camunda

Camunda is a software company reinventing workflow automation. Hundreds of companies including 24 Hour Fitness, AT&T, Lufthansa Technik and Zalando trust Camunda to automate core business processes to the highest possible extent, allowing their business to scale and revenue to grow without proportionally increasing operating costs.

With its workflow automation and decision platform, Camunda provides detailed visibility into business operations across distributed systems, boosts system resilience and enables enterprises to overcome “big workflow” challenges resulting from digital transformation. One of the fastest growing companies in EMEA as ranked by Deloitte, Camunda is based in Berlin with offices in San Francisco and Denver, USA. To learn more visit: https://camunda.com/

