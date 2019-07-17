Qubole Named a Leader in the G2 Crowd Big Data Processing and Distribution Software Report

93% of users rated the platform four or five stars, validating Qubole’s industry-leading ease of use and cost savings

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qubole, a leader in multi-cloud data processing for advanced analytics, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that G2 Crowd has named it a leader in the 2019 Grid® Report for Big Data Processing and Distribution. The peer-to-peer review site, which aggregates user reviews of business software, evaluated 13 different vendors before rating them algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.



The full report, including the G2 Crowd Grid®, is available for download here. The report aims to help buyers quickly select the best products for their businesses and to find peers with similar experiences, while helping vendors, media, investors and analysts to benchmark for product comparison and market trend analysis.

Qubole scored its highest marks in the categories of: Data Transformation; User, Role, and Access Management; and Sandbox / Test Environments, with all three scoring above 90%. Qubole also met or exceeded the average scores when comparing specific aspects of their product to competitors – Qubole’s integrations with Spark, Presto and Hadoop and their machine scaling ability all scored above 90%.

“As datasets grow and businesses continue to move their data from on-premise to hybrid or multi-cloud environments, enterprises are realizing the importance of leveraging cloud-native platforms, both for ease of use and for cost savings,” said Ashish Thusoo, co-founder and CEO at Qubole. “We’ve worked hard to be the world’s number one multi-cloud-native data platform, and this recognition, chosen by our users and peers, validates that fact. Our many integrations and partnerships, as well as the recent launch of Quantum for serverless environments, provide our customers with as many choices as possible as they look to activate their business data.”

