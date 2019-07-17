Votacall Recognized on CRN’s 2019 Solution Provider 500 List

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named cloud voice solution provider, Votacall to its 2019 Solution Provider 500 list. This annual list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue. The Solution Provider 500 is the industry standard for recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants. It is the industry's predominant channel partner list, serving as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.



Votacall is a leading provider of cloud-based voice solutions and business communication systems with an expertise in VoIP, UCaaS and Call Center design & deployment.

“At Votacall , the customer experience dictates everything we do. Our solutions, policies and procedures use this mantra as the ultimate guiding principle,” said Andy DeAngelis , Chief Operating Officer, Votacall. “To be recognized as a leader in such a crowded space is proof that we have a secret sauce when it comes to customer experience and satisfaction that cannot be replicated.”

“The companies on this year’s list represent an incredible combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Congratulations to the solution provider organizations leading the way in digital transformation and the latest technology services.”

The complete 2019 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Votacall

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Votacall Contact: Andy DeAngelis Votacall, Inc. (781) 693-0604 adeangelis@votacall.com The Channel Company Contact: Jennifer Hogan The Channel Company jhogan@thechannelcompany.com



