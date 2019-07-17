AGF Management Limited (AGF) Further Deepens Commitment to Alternatives and Quantitative Investing

AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) files preliminary prospectuses for alternative funds

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) is pleased to announce that it has filed preliminary prospectuses with the Canadian securities regulators for the launch of three alternative funds in Canada: AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF as well as a mutual fund and ETF version of AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged Fund/ETF.



“Leveraging our unique strength in both quantitative and alternative investments, including our long history of managing long/short, market-neutral and derivative-based strategies in liquid vehicles in the U.S., we’re excited to bring these innovative strategies to Canadian investors,” said Kevin McCreadie, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, AGF Management Limited. “Given the current market environment, we expect the demand for alternatives to continue to rise and remain committed to investing in our expertise and partnerships across the spectrum of publicly listed and private alternative investments.”

The AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF seeks performance results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Anti-Beta Index (CAD-Hedged). The AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF seeks to provide performance that limits the effects of general market movements by tracking the performance of the Target Anti-Beta Index.

The AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged Fund both seek performance results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Indxx Hedged Dividend Income Currency-Hedged CAD Index. The AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF/Fund seeks to provide high dividend income with a secondary goal of capital appreciation, and to limit the drawdown of the AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF/Fund when equity markets fall and give up some potential gains when the markets rise, by tracking the performance of the Target Hedged Dividend Index.

“We believe alternative asset classes are fundamental building blocks for well-constructed portfolios, helping investors diversify their sources of returns, contributing to lower volatility and opportunities for better long-term risk-adjusted returns,” said Florence Narine, Senior Vice-President, Head of Product, AGFI.

ABOUT AGFiQ



AGFiQ is the quantitative investment platform for AGF powered by an intellectually diverse, multi-disciplined team that combines the complementary strengths of investment professionals across AGF and its affiliates.

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $39 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

Disclaimers:

Two preliminary prospectuses containing important information relating to securities of the three funds have been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectuses are still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of each preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for each final prospectus has been issued.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus or relevant summary document(s) before investing. Exchange-traded and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The Indxx Hedged Dividend Income Currency-Hedged CAD Index is a product of Indxx, LLC and has been licensed for use. The AGFiQ funds and their securities are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Indxx, LLC. Indxx, LLC makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the unitholders of the AGFiQ funds or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the AGFiQ funds particularly or the ability of any data supplied by Indxx, LLC to track general market performance. Indxx, LLC’s only relationship to the AGFiQ funds is the licensing of certain trademarks and trade names of Indxx, LLC and of the data supplied by Indxx, LLC which is determined, composed and calculated by Indxx, LLC without regard to the AGFiQ funds or their units. Indxx, LLC has no obligation to take the needs of the manager, portfolio manager, sub-advisor or the unitholders of the AGFiQ funds into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the data supplied by Indxx, LLC. Indxx, LLC is not responsible for and has not participated in the determination of the prices of the units of the AGFiQ funds or the timing of the issuance or sale of such units. Indxx, LLC has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of the AGFiQ funds or its units.

The Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Anti-Beta Index (CAD-Hedged) is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (“SPDJI”), and has been licensed for use by AGF. Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). The Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Anti-Beta Index (CAD-Hedged) is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Anti-Beta Index (CAD-Hedged).

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as ‘expects,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘intends,’ ‘plans,’ ‘believes’ or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘should’, ‘would’ and ‘could’. In addition, any statement that may be made concerning future fund performance or possible future action on our part, is also a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations, business prospects, business performance and opportunities. While AGF considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by AGF. Other than specifically required by applicable laws, AGF is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AGFI, on behalf of the AGFiQ ETFs, has applied to list the units of the AGFiQ ETFs on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). Listing is subject to the approval of the TSX in accordance with its original listing requirements. The TSX has not conditionally approved the listing application and there is no assurance that the TSX will approve the listing application.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com



