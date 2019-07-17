Global Zoonotic Disease Treatment Market 2017-2025: Focus on Rabies, Viral Hepatitis, Tuberculosis, and Other Disease Types

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zoonotic Disease Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global zoonotic disease treatment market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global zoonotic disease treatment market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on zoonotic disease treatment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on zoonotic disease treatment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global zoonotic disease treatment market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global zoonotic disease treatment market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing demand for animal proteins is likely to increase in the consumption of animal fats

2) Restraints

Lack of awareness about this zoonotic disease among developing countries

3) Opportunities

Novel drugs development for specific animal healthcare demands

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the zoonotic disease treatment market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the zoonotic disease treatment market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global zoonotic disease treatment market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Zoonotic Disease Treatment Market Highlights

2.2. Zoonotic Disease Treatment Market Projection

2.3. Zoonotic Disease Treatment Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Zoonotic Disease Treatment Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Disease Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Drug Class

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Zoonotic Disease Treatment Market



4. Zoonotic Disease Treatment Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Zoonotic Disease Treatment Market by Disease Type

5.1. Rabies

5.2. Viral Hepatitis

5.3. Tuberculosis

5.4. Other Disease Types



6. Global Zoonotic Disease Treatment Market by Drug Class

6.1. Antibacterial Medication

6.2. Antibiotics

6.3. Other Drug Class



7. Global Zoonotic Disease Treatment Market by End-user

7.1. Hospital



8. Global Zoonotic Disease Treatment Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Zoonotic Disease Treatment Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

9.2.2. AstraZeneca PLC

9.2.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

9.2.4. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

9.2.5. Johnson & Johnson

9.2.6. Pfizer Inc.

9.2.7. Novartis International AG

9.2.8. Sanofi S.A.

9.2.9. Other Companies



