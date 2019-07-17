Global Elderly Nutrition Market Overview & Outlook, 2017 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elderly Nutrition Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global elderly nutrition market to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global elderly nutrition market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on elderly nutrition market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on elderly nutrition market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global elderly nutrition market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global elderly nutrition market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing aging population in the developed and developing countries

Governments commitment to provide better nutrition to the elderly population

2) Restraints

Lack of awareness among young and middle class consumers about the elderly nutrition products

3) Opportunities

Growing demand from the developing countries

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the elderly nutrition market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the elderly nutrition market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global elderly nutrition market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Elderly Nutrition Market Highlights

2.2. Elderly Nutrition Market Projection

2.3. Elderly Nutrition Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Elderly Nutrition Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Nutrition Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Elderly Nutrition Market



4. Elderly Nutrition Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Elderly Nutrition Market by Nutrition Type

5.1. Minerals

5.2. Multi-vitamins

5.3. Iron

5.4. Proteins

5.5. Fibers

5.6. Lipids

5.7. Antioxidants

5.8. Other Nutrition Types



6. Global Elderly Nutrition Market by Application

6.1. Diabetes

6.2. Obesity

6.3. Renal Failure

6.4. Cancer

6.5. Sarcopenia

6.7. Other Applications



7. Global Elderly Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel

7.1. Hospitals

7.2. Retail Drug Store

7.3. Online



8. Global Elderly Nutrition Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Elderly Nutrition Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

9.2.2. Wockhardt Limited

9.2.3. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

9.2.4. The Kraft Heinz Company

9.2.5. Nestle S.A.

9.2.6. Grifols S.A.

9.2.7. Sanofi

9.2.8. Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

9.2.9. Pfizer Inc.

9.2.10. Abbott Laboratories



