RTI Earns 2019 Great Place to Work Certification

RTI Receives 90+ Percent Confidence Level Rating from Employees

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, today announced that the company is certified as a 2019 Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work® organization. The certification process is based on an anonymous global employee survey, and an analysis of company culture, employee experience and leadership behavior. RTI received an outstanding confidence level rating with 92 percent of RTI employees naming it a great workplace.



“Whenever I am asked what makes RTI unique, the easiest answer is our culture that we call ‘1RTI.’ 1RTI means that we all work together as one – we are one team working towards one goal,” said Stan Schneider, CEO of RTI. “When new employees join the company or when customers buy our product it’s because they too believe in 1RTI. To be named a Great Place to Work by our employees, especially in Silicon Valley, is an honor. But I believe that great places to work aren’t about places at all, they are about great people. I am grateful that RTI is a certified Great Place to Work. This is truly a team accomplishment and we are all proud.”

In the Great Place to Work survey, RTI employees highlighted a number of factors that made the company a great workplace. Many employees said they were proud of the impact RTI’s technology can bring to the world. They mentioned perks, such as flexible vacation time, bonuses for taking an unplugged vacation and the annual Company Kick Off (CKO) event. Employees also cited unique RTI perks like the employee-to-employee rewards program called Hero Rewards and awards that honor exceptional contributions to the company.

“We congratulate Real-Time Innovations on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

