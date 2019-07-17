Global Payments Industry Leader Expands Partnership with INAP for Cloud Security

/EIN News/ -- Multinational financial services corporation operating in over 200 countries renews DDoS protection services for 11 locations and expands to four new sites



Customer selects INAP and its strategic partner Akamai, a leading provider of edge security technologies, to defend their online presence and safeguard their infrastructure

RESTON, Va., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP), a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with global network connectivity, today announced an agreement for DDoS protection services with a multinational financial services corporation.

An existing INAP client utilizing colocation and INAP’s signature Performance IP™ services, the customer chose to expand their footprint with INAP and Akamai based on each company’s strong track record of protecting data center infrastructures and networks against large, complex cyberattacks.

The financial institution requires DDoS protection for all sites globally as part of regular bank and other governing entity compliance requirements. Any site with equipment hosting a public-facing application requires enhanced protection to separate clean customer traffic from malicious flood attacks. Akamai’s Prolexic DDoS solution accomplishes this by filtering the good traffic from the bad, diverting attack traffic so that it does not affect the performance of the platform or application.

“Through this renewed and expanded partnership with INAP, the customer will continue to leverage Akamai’s powerful DDoS mitigation technology while simultaneously capitalizing on the cost and operational efficiencies of working with one vendor for its global network services,” said Mike Higgins, Senior Vice President of Data Center Services at INAP. “INAP’s experienced network operations team serves as the customer’s trusted single point of contact for network security and optimization efforts, giving their team time and resources back to focus on value-added activities.”

“Akamai and INAP have shared a strong partnership for almost ten years, and we are extremely pleased to jointly secure continued growth with this key strategic client,” said Jason Boland, Security Alliances Manager, Akamai. “The work Gary Furman, National Account Director at INAP, and his team have done in developing and growing this account, working closely with the Akamai channel and account team, represents the next step in furthering our joint proposition of securing network traffic. We look forward to continued success with INAP.”

About INAP

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) is a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with over 100 network Points of Presence worldwide. INAP’s full-spectrum portfolio of high-density colocation, managed cloud hosting and network solutions supports evolving IT infrastructure requirements for customers ranging from the Fortune 500 to emerging startups. INAP operates in 21 metropolitan markets, primarily in North America, with data centers connected by a low-latency, high-capacity fiber network. INAP has over one million gross square feet in its portfolio, with approximately 600,000 square feet of sellable data center space. For more information, visit www.INAP.com .

About Akamai

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world’s largest companies. Akamai’s intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone — and attacks and threats far away. Akamai’s portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring.

