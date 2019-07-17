HighPoint Achieves Cisco HyperFlex Authorization

/EIN News/ -- SPARTA, N.J., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPoint , a leading customer service and technology solutions company, announced that it has achieved the HyperFlex authorization from Cisco. This authorization was created to certify the expertise to design, deploy and support hyperconverged solutions built on the Cisco HyperFlex platform. HighPoint has also been recognized as a Gold Certified Partner and has the following specializations that place them in an elite category of partner organizations for Cisco: Master Collaboration Specialization, Advanced Data Center Architecture Specialization, Advanced Security Architecture Specialization, Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization, Advanced Enterprise Networks Architecture Specialization, and nine others.



Cisco HyperFlex unifies compute, storage, and networking of the data center to the edge network for greater security, accessibility and agility of data for end users. Hyperflex Anywhere extends the simplicity of hyperconvergence from core to edge and multicloud, putting IT at the center of rapid innovation in a world where data is everywhere.



“We are pleased to be recognized by Cisco for the HyperFlex authorization,” said Mike Mendiburu, CEO of HighPoint. “We underwent the process because we understand the benefit this brings to our customers leveraging hyperconverged solutions to drive agility into their organizations. This is a lucrative option for our customers who need to maximize and automate their multi or hybrid cloud and data center capabilities by driving technology and security to the very edge of their network where end user’s application and data needs are. Essentially ready for any application and any cloud with uniform, consistent, compliant, and secure management and deployment.”



“HighPoint’s customer-centric, results-driven approach to digital transformation begins with consultation and is rooted in the philosophy that we only succeed when our customers succeed,” stated Tom Mendiburu, Co-Founder of HighPoint. “HighPoint prioritizes and has built the business with a focus on long-term relationships. Staffed with top-tier technical minds, HighPoint has the resources, facilities, strategic technology ecosystem and deep technical expertise to design solutions that drive business outcomes.”



The Cisco Channel Partner Program provides a framework for partners to build technical and Cisco Lifecycle Services skills required to deliver Cisco solutions to customers. Through the program’s specializations and certifications, Cisco recognizes a partner’s expertise in deploying solutions based on Cisco advanced technologies and services. Using a third-party audit process, the program validates partner’s technology skills, business practices, customer satisfaction, pre-sales and post-sales support capabilities, and other critical factors that customers consider when choosing a trusted partner.



About HighPoint

HighPoint is a leading customer service and technology solutions company. Our customer-centric, results-driven approach to digital transformation delivers digital solutions from people you want to work with. HighPoint builds lasting relationships with clients, employees and partners based on honesty, integrity, trust and a mutual commitment to growth and success. The company, founded in 1996, is a minority-owned business headquartered in Sparta, NJ covering markets in the Tri-state area and Southeast US, with presence in Charlotte, NC and London, UK. Contact us to learn more about our solutions www.highpoint.com.



Contact:

Neil Foss

HighPoint

(973) 940-0040

marketing@highpoint.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.