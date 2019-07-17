Accellion and Thales Partner to Protect Encryption Keys and Secure Sensitive Information

Integration With Thales Hardware Security Module Supports Organizations’ Key Management Strategies

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accellion, Inc. , provider of the secure content communication platform that prevents data breaches and compliance violations from third party cyber risk, today announced support for SafeNet Luna Network Hardware Security Module (HSM) from Thales, for key storage. The Thales Group acquired Gemalto, the previous provider of SafeNet Luna Network HSM, earlier this year.

Accellion has always provided its customers with complete control of their encryption keys, protecting the exchange of IP, PII, and PHI across all third-party communication channels from access by cloud service providers, government agencies, and hackers. Organizations can now secure those keys in a separate, tamper-proof HSM to add an additional layer of protection.

The integration with SafeNet Luna Network HSM extends Accellion’s rich encryption legacy. With the Accellion platform, organizations have comprehensive data encryption, including SSL/TLS 1.2 and AES-256, and sole encryption key ownership. These capabilities ensure sensitive information stays safe at all levels, from physical data storage to network communications.

“Many organizations store their encryption keys in a dedicated, secure module,” said Yaron Galant, chief product officer with Accellion. “Our integration with Thales’ market leading HSM product means Accellion complies with this practice and lets enterprises maintain a consistent security story across their organizations. We are pleased to work with Thales, formerly Gemalto, who has been an Accellion customer for many years, on this important initiative.”

The Accellion platform integrates with SafeNet Luna Network HSM and the rest of your organization’s existing security infrastructure to assure data privacy and complete visibility for all files going in and out of the organization. SSO support for SAML 2.0 and Kerberos as well as integration with LDAP and Active Directory allow CISOs to simplify and secure the user experience across Web, mobile, SFTP, Windows, Mac, and APIs. Support for Splunk and other SIEM systems let security organizations monitor syslogs for all content exchanges. In addition, integration with best-in-class DLP and ATP solutions help prevent data leaks and zero-day attacks.



To learn more about Accellion, please visit: www.accellion.com .



About Accellion



The Accellion secure content communication platform prevents data breaches and compliance violations from third party cyber risk. With Accellion, CIOs and CISOs gain complete visibility, compliance and control over IP, PII, PHI, and other sensitive content across all third-party communication channels, including email, file sharing, mobile, enterprise apps, web portals, SFTP, and automated inter-business workflows. Accellion has protected more than 25 million end users at more than 3,000 global corporations and government agencies, including NYC Health + Hospitals; KPMG; Kaiser Permanente; Latham & Watkins; National Park Service; Umpqua Bank; Tyler Technologies; and the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST). For more information please visit www.accellion.com or call (650) 485-4300. Follow Accellion on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Accellion’s Blog .



Media Contacts



Rob Dougherty

(650) 687-3163

robert.dougherty@accellion.com



Accellion and kiteworks are registered trademarks of Accellion, Inc. in the US and other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.