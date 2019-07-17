Paylocity Corporation Employees File Complaint for Unpaid Overtime Hours

Paylocity Consultants who have worked for the corporation within the last three years have filed a lawsuit against alleged failure to pay overtime wages.

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 12, 2019, former employees (Plaintiffs) of Paylocity Corporation filed a class and collective action lawsuit (1:19-cv-04716) against the company to recover unpaid overtime wages. Paylocity Corporation (“Paylocity”) is an online payroll company headquartered in Schaumburg, Ilinois.

Plaintiffs all worked as Implementation Consultants for Paylocity and were all paid a salary. Plaintiffs allege that Paylocity violated the wage and hour provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) by intentionally misclassifying them as salaried employees and as a result, were denied overtime wages. Plaintiffs allege that they routinely worked more than (50) hours per week without receiving “time-and-a-half” their regular rate of pay for all hours worked over forty (40) in a workweek.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Benjamin L. Davis, III of the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl explains, “when an employee is not actually performing administrative work at a level which would qualify them for an exemption under the law, they should be paid overtime premiums for working over forty (40) hours a week.”

According to the Complaint, Plaintiffs and other Implementation Consultants were primarily responsible for assisting Defendant’s clients with implementing their payroll software. It is alleged that Plaintiffs and other Implementation Consultants were given a voluminous amount of work that required them to work overtime regularly, despite not being properly compensated for their additional time.

Additional information regarding how other salaried Implementation Consultants who work or worked for Paylocity can join this case can be found here or by calling the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl at 410-244-7005. The case is entitled Diebold, et al. v. Paylocity Corporation (Northern District Illinois).



The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl and Werman Salas P.C. represent the Plaintiffs in this matter. Both firms are recognized as leaders in the field of wage and hour litigation and have successfully handled numerous class and collective action lawsuits across the country. They are committed to vigorously representing employees whose rights have been violated.

Media contact information: 410-244-7005



