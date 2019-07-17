Biostimulants Market Report 2018: Global Biostimulant Market is at an Early stage, but Growing Rapidly with a CAGR of Over 10%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biostimulants 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biostimulant market is at an early stage, but growing rapidly with a CAGR of over 10%.



The report provides qualitative information which equips the reader with detailed and reliable insights into the latest product, company and legislative news, legislation, crops and formulations, plus in-depth market analysis.



Key Insights include:

Company Profiles

Legislation

Research and Development

Crops

Formulations

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Summary

1.2 What are plant biostimulants?

1.3 How biostimulants work

1.4 Benefits ascribed to plant biostimulants

1.5 Types of plant biostimulants

1.6 Humic substances

1.7 Seaweed extract

1.8 Free amino acids and other nitrogen-containing substances

1.9 Other complex organic materials

1.10 Chitin and chitosan derivatives

1.11 Anti-transpirants

1.12 Beneficial chemical elements

1.13 Inorganic salts

1.14 Microorganisms

1.15 Others

Chapter 2: Biostimulant market

2.1 Summary

2.2 Size of market

2.3 Market drivers

2.3.1. Population continuing to grow

2.3.2. Sustainability entering the mainstream

2.3.3 Climate change giving further opportunities

2.3.4 Industry becoming more organised

2.3.5 New legislation boosting confidence

2.3.6 Investment driving innovation

2.3.7 Evidence establishing credibility

2.3.8 Company promotion creating awareness

2.3.9 Grower engagement encouraging uptake

2.3.10 Demand for higher-quality produce rising

2.3.11 Certain segments driving market

2.3.12 Soil remediation providing new opportunities

2.4 Market resistors

2.4.1 Poor reputation lingering

2.4.2 Convincing evidence sometimes lacking

2.4.3 Complexity confusing to growers

2.4.4 Commodity prices fluctuating

2.4.5 Legislation still lacking

2.5 Distribution

2.6 Promotion

Chapter 3: Regions

3.1 Summary

3.2 Introduction

3.3 Europe

3.4 North America

3.4.1 US

3.5 Asia Pacific

3.5.1 India

3.5.2 China

3.6 Latin America

3.6.1 Brazil

Chapter 4: Crops

4.1 Summary

4.2 Overview of crops

4.3 Row crops and cereals

4.4 Fruit and vegetables

4.5 Turf and ornamentals

4.6 Organic vs conventional crops

4.7 Specificity of products

Chapter 5: Application and formulation

5.1 Summary

5.2 Application method

5.2.1. Foliar applications

5.2.2. Soil applications

5.2.3. Seed treatment

5.3 Significance of formulations

5.4 Pre-formulation with conventional fertilisers

5.5 Biostimulants containing microorganisms

Chapter 6: R&D Investment

6.1 Summary

6.2 Move towards the scientific approach

6.3 Precision agriculture to aid development

6.4 Examples of R&D strategies

6.5 Patents

6.6 Venture capital investment

6.6.1. Interest from investors

6.6.2. Investors

6.7 Start-up companies

6.7.1. Aphea-bio

6.7.2. BioConsortia

6.7.3. Concentric Ag Corporation (formerly Inocucor)

6.7.4. Fyteko

6.7.5. Growcentia

6.7.6. Indigo Agriculture

6.7.7. Micropep Technologies

6.7.8. NewLeaf Symbiotics

6.7.9. Sound Agriculture (formerly Asilomar Bio)

6.8 Biostimulant companies investing

6.9 Multinationals investing

Chapter 7: Legislation

7.1 Summary

7.2 Introduction

7.3 International standards

7.4 EU

7.4.1. Situation for biostimulants in member states

7.4.2. Current fertiliser legislation

7.4.3. Overhaul of legislation - overview

7.4.4. Circular Economy Strategy

7.4.5. New regulation for fertilising products

7.4.6. CE marked biostimulants under the proposed new regulation

7.4.7. EBIC's comments on the draft regulation

7.4.8. European Economic and Social Committee response

7.4.9. IMCO draft report and EBIC response

7.4.10. European Parliament adopts amendments to proposals

7.4.11. Trilogue between the European Parliament, Council and Commission

7.4.12. EU phosphonate discussion

7.5 US

7.5.1. Current legislation

7.5.2. New developments

7.5.3. Reducing fertiliser usage

7.5.4. BioPreferred Program

7.6 India

Chapter 8: Companies - background information

8.1 Summary

8.2 Types of company

8.3 Agrochemical companies

8.4 Fertiliser companies

8.5 Companies with roots in research organisations

8.6 Companies with a ready supply of raw materials

8.7 Biopesticide companies

8.8 Recent acquisitions

8.9 Organisations

8.10 European Biostimulant Industry Council (EBIC)

8.10.1. Introduction

8.10.2. Members

8.10.3. Code of conduct

8.11 US Biostimulant Coalition

8.11.1. Introduction

8.11.2. Members

8.11.3. Goals

8.11.4. Biostimulant certification proposals

8.12 Association of American Plant Food Control Officials

8.12.1. Work of the association

8.12.2. Definition of beneficial substance

8.12.3. Definitions of humic and fulvic acids

8.12.4. Definitions of inoculums

8.13 Humic Products Trade Association (HPTA)

8.14 Biological Products Industry Alliance

Chapter 9: Company Profiles



Acadian Seaplants

Agrinos

Arysta LifeScience

BASF

Biolchim

Groupe Roullier

Italpollina

Nutrien

Tradecorp

Valagro

