Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Report 2019: Historical Data 2014-2017, Base Year of 2018, 2019 Estimates & Forecasts 2020-2024

The global fraud detection and prevention market was valued at $18874.3 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% to reach $47279.7 million by 2024 owing to upsurge in electronic transactions and increasing instances of cyber-attacks and frauds.



Thus, there is growing need for restricting these frauds as these activities incur huge financial losses to companies. Enterprises are now implementing advanced techniques such as data mining and machine learning techniques which is anticipated to positively influence the global fraud detection and prevention market during forecast period.



The global fraud detection and prevention market can be segmented based on the component, fraud type, deployment type, organization size, end-user industry and region. Based on component, the global fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into service and solution, of which the latter is further categorized into fraud analytics, authentication and others.



Among solutions, authentication segment is the dominating segment in the market and the trend is likely to continue during forecast period as well it is used by various end-user industries in order to strengthen their authentication process. Based on the service, the market can be segmented into professional and managed services.



Due to rise in productivity and safe financial management, professional services segment accounts for dominant share in the global fraud detection and prevention market. Fraud detection and prevention solutions can be deployed on-premise and cloud. Enterprises are readily adopting cloud services and solutions as they help to cut costs related to software, storage and administration staff, owing to which cloud segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during forecast period.



Regionally, fraud detection and prevention market is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America led the global fraud detection and prevention market on account of early adoption of online based services and e-tailing in countries like US and Canada. Moreover, presence of leading vendors in the region is expected to positively influence North America fraud detection and prevention market during forecast period.



Major players operating in the global fraud detection and prevention market include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Fiserv Inc., IBM Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, ACI Worldwide, Inc., Actimize Inc., SAS Institute Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Experian PLC, etc.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In 2018, Fiserv started offering step-up authentication and identity verification so as to reduce fraudulent activities.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Respondents, By Preferred type of Service (N=125)

4.2. Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Respondents, By Preferred type of Deployment (N=125)

4.3. Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Respondents, By fraud faced in past 2 years (N=125)

4.4. Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Respondents, By type of fraud faced in past 2 years(N=65)

4.5. Has the number of fraudulent activity involving your organization increased, decreased or remain steady in the past 2 years? (N=65)

4.6. Has the financial losses involved within your organization increased, decreased or remained Steady in the past 2 years? (N=65)

4.7. Apart from financial losses what other kind of non-financial losses did your organization face after a fraud incident? (N=125)

4.8. Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Respondents, By average time taken to detect a fraud once it occurs (N=125)

4.9. Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Respondents, By average time taken to react, respond and resolve a fraud once it occurs (N=125)

4.10. Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Respondents, By key investments area to fight against fraudulent activities (N=125)



5. Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Solution and Services)

5.2.1.1. Solution (Fraud Analytics, Authentication and Others)

5.2.1.2. Services (Professional and Managed)

5.2.2. By Fraud Type (Internal and External)

5.2.3. By Deployment type (Cloud and On-premise)

5.2.4. By Organization Size (SME and Large Enterprise)

5.2.5. By End User Industry (Government, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Others)

5.2.6. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Middle East & Africa and South America)

5.2.7. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. North America Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component

6.2.2. By Deployment Type

6.2.3. By End User Industry

6.2.4. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico)

6.3. North America: Country Analysis

6.3.1. United States Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

6.3.2. Canada Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

6.3.3. Mexico Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook



7. Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By Deployment Type

7.2.3. By End User Industry

7.2.4. By Country (UK; Germany; France; Italy; Netherlands and Rest of Europe)

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. United Kingdom Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

7.3.2. Germany Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

7.3.3. France Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

7.3.4. Italy Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

7.3.5. Netherlands Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Deployment Type

8.2.3. By End User Industry

8.2.4. By Country (China; Japan; Singapore; Australia; India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. China Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

8.3.2. Japan Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

8.3.3. Singapore Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

8.3.4. Australia Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

8.3.5. India Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Deployment Type

9.2.3. By End User Industry

9.2.4. By Country (UAE; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; Qatar and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis

9.3.1. UAE Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

9.3.2. South Africa Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

9.3.3. Saudi Arabia Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

9.3.4. Qatar Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook



10. South America Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Component

10.2.2. By Deployment Type

10.2.3. By End User Industry

10.2.4. By Country (Brazil; Argentina; Colombia; and Rest of South America)

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. SAP SE

13.2.2. Oracle Corporation

13.2.3. International Business Machines Corporation

13.2.4. BAE Systems plc

13.2.5. SAS Institute Inc.

13.2.6. Fiserv Inc.

13.2.7. Experian plc

13.2.8. Fair Isaac Corporation

13.2.9. ACI Worldwide, Inc.

13.2.10. Actimize Inc.



14. Strategic Recommendations



