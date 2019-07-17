India $32.9 Mn Egg Powder Markets, 2014-2017, 2017-2018 & 2019-2024
The Indian egg powder market was valued at $22.5 million in 2018 and is projected to register CAGR of over 6.5% to reach $ 32.9 million by 2024.
The growth of the market is led by longer shelf-life of egg powder and huge demand from the food & beverages industry. The innate nature of egg powder makes it a highly marketable product. Fresh eggs have limited shelf-life and are only available in raw form, which is not the case with egg powder. In fact, egg powder is all the goodness of a fresh egg without the extra weight per volume of whole egg equivalent. Although global fresh egg consumption remains higher, egg powder is quickly taking up the role of a convenient food product. Meanwhile, commercial use of egg powder is picking up steam, with its increased demand from bakery and confectionery companies.
In terms of type, the Indian egg powder market has been categorized into whole egg powder, egg yolk powder and egg albumen powder, of which, whole egg powder category accounted for majority share in the market in 2018 and is expected to remain as the dominant product segment during forecast period as well. However, egg albumen powder category is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during forecast period.
In terms of region, the Indian egg powder market has been segmented into north, east, west and south. Northern part is the largest consumer of egg powder across the country. However, eastern region is likley to witness the fastest growth during forecast period.
Some of the major players operating in the Indian egg powder market are Ovobel Foods Ltd., SKM EGG Products Exports (India) Limited., EGGWAY International Asia Private Limited, Venkys Group, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Egg Powder Market Overview
5. India Egg Powder Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type (Whole Egg Powder, Egg Albumen Powder, Egg Yolk Powder)
5.2.2. By End Use (Food & Beverages, Personal Care &Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals & Pharma, Animal Feed & Pet Food)
5.2.3. By Region
5.2.4. By Company
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
5.3.1. By Type
5.3.2. By Region
6. India Whole Egg Powder Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By End Use
7. India Egg Yolk Powder Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By End Use
8. India Egg Albumen Powder Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By End Use
9. Supply Chain Analysis
10. Import and Export Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. India Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Outlook
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. SKM EGG Products Exports (India) Limited
15.2.2. Venkys Group
15.2.3. Ovobel Foods Limited
15.2.4. EGGWAY International Asia Private Limited
15.2.5. GoodWin Conveyor Tex
15.2.6. Sachit Industries
15.2.7. SAFA AGRO Pvt. Ltd.
16. Strategic Recommendations
