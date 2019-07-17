The Corporate Reputation of Pharma: The Patient Perspective in 2018, 46 Pharma Companies Analysed for Performance at 12 Indicators of Corporate Reputation

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma - The Patient Perspective in 2018 - Global Report " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma, 2018' Global report is based on the findings of a November 2018-February 2019 survey exploring the views of 1,500 patient groups worldwide (one of the highest response rates attained by this annual survey).



The report provides feedback (from the perspective of these patient groups) on the corporate reputation of the pharma industry during 2018, as well as on the performance of 46 pharma companies at 12 key indicators that influence corporate reputation (all of importance to patients and patient groups).



The Corporate-Reputation survey is now in its 8th annual edition - thus, 8 years of historical data on corporate reputation and levels of company patient centricity are available. In addition, for the first time, the researcher has produced a separate analysis of the corporate reputation of 13 of the biggest of these 46 pharma companies, to enable peer-to-peer comparisons between the larger companies.

Results drawn from Survey conducted: November 2018 - February 2019.

Survey conducted in 18 languages: Danish - Dutch - English - Finnish - French - German - Greek - Hungarian - Italian - Japanese - Korean - Portuguese - Polish - Russian - Spanish - Swedish - Traditional Chinese - Turkish.



Profile of 2018's respondent patient groups:

1,500 respondent patient groups.

From 78 countries.

Covering 102 medical specialties.

61% are national patient groups.



9% are international patient groups.

Patient-group partnerships with industry: 1,218 of the 1,500 respondent patient groups (81%) worked/partnered with at least one pharma company.

Industry-wide analyses: the pharma industry as a whole assessed at a wide range of activities important to patients and patient groups; its performance compared with that of other healthcare sectors.

Company analyses: 46 pharma companies analysed for performance at 12 indicators of corporate reputation.

Seven leading pharma companies:

Eisai

Ipsen

Janssen (Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson)

Merck & Co/MSD

Novartis

Pfizer and

ViiV

Healthcare tell their own stories about their patient-centric strategies, and about their activities in the field of patient-group relations, during 2018 (plus their plans for 2019).

