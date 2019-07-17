Benefits of Having a Written Contract, explained by Jared E. Stolz, Esq.

Jared E Stolz, attorney in Flemington, New Jersey Jared Stolz, attorney in New Jersey Jared Stolz, attorney in New Jersey Jared Elliott Stolz, attorney in New Jersey Jared E. Stolz, insurance lawyer, New Jersey

In this age of the Internet and emails, is having a written contract important? In a new article, Attorney Jared Stolz explains in easy-to-understand terms.

There is little to worry about or for things to go awry as everything is clearly laid out in written form. A properly drafted contract provides committed parties and authorities with a written record” — Jared Stolz, insurance lawyer in New Jersey

FLEMINGTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this modern age, when everything from as simple as a single copy of your contract to heavy legal documents can be safely stored in your computer, is it really important to have them in a hard copy or to have it in a written form at all? It may surprise you, but yes!Insurance law attorney Jared Stolz published an explanatory article explaining some of the issues in layman’s terms, available on his blog at https://jaredstolz.law.blog/ In this technological-driven age, many people don’t value the importance of legal papers in a hard-copy form. They think that as they have carried out the agreement verbally, it means almost the same. But that’s not how it works; the significance of a written contract is far more important than the one available in your folder or the one done verbally. In this article, we’ve gathered some top reasons why that is so.1. Provides More Certainty and AuthenticityA piece of paper may have lost its importance in today’s digital world but the significance of a written contract can never alleviate. Written contracts provide more assurance to both committed parties. Verbal contracts are harder to prove.With verbal contracts, it is likely that a party may agree on something, but later on, back-pedal immediately. This can put you in a lot of financial or legal crisis and damage your reputation as well. With written contracts, there is no scope of denying or backing away; even if a certain party does so, you can always provide evidence and prove them wrong. This will save you from a lot of hassle with the committed party and authorities.2. Prevents Disputes and MisunderstandingsThe worst part about verbal contracts is that people often forget about details – the most important part of a contract. They may remember them for a while but as time goes on, it is likely for them to become hazy on minor details.Since the spoken words are not recorded anywhere, it is impossible to go back and check. This can create a lot of assumptions and problems in the future. One party may say something else about the contract and the other party may argue something else to be true. And to make the matters worse, there would be nothing to tally from and see who is right or telling the truth. This can give rise to a dispute between the parties and dissolving of the “contract” ultimately.3. Provides Proof ImmediatelyA written contract will always come in handy and could be useful at anytime, anywhere. Surely, you can’t carry your laptop wherever you go. It is possible that you have to show your contract at the time when you don’t have your laptop. Having a contract in a paper form will allow you with the feasibility to carry it in your bag wherever you go.Since contracts are made on a normal paper sheet – as light as air, it wouldn’t be burdensome to take along the contract wherever you go. On the safe side, always keep a saved copy of your written contract on your computer.4. Clearly States Duties and ResponsibilitiesA proper, written document contains significant details that a verbal contract may not cover. To make a contract legal, it should consist of two essential components – agreement and considerations. Within these two parts, contain an assortment of provisions that make the contract legal in its truest sense. In these two sections of the contract, there will be offers, terms and conditions, work conditions, payment clauses, liabilities, and breach of conditions. What these pointers will detail out are as follows:* Terms and conditions – what both parties are required to do under the contract* Work conditions – how both parties are required to act within the terms of a contract* Liabilities – how liabilities will be managed in case of a problem* Payment conditions – how payment will be done under the contract* Breach of conditions – what happens if either of the party fails to fulfill the conditions.The clauses in the contract will serve as rules that the committed parties will need to follow no matter what.5. Gives You Security and Relaxes Your MindKnowing that the terms and conditions are clearly elucidated in a written contract gives involved parties peace of mind. There is little to worry about or for things to go awry as everything is clearly laid out in written form. A properly drafted contract provides committed parties and authorities with a written record of the terms and obligations agreed upon. This also gives you an additional right to take legal action and enforce the duties in the contract, if necessary.About J. Elliott Stolz, Esq. Jared Elliott Stolz is an attorney in New Jersey, focusing on insurance law and litigation. He is the managing partner of Stolz and Associates. Jared Stolz received his undergraduate education at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey and graduated with honors from Seton Hall University School of Law. Jared E. Stolz has been the managing partner of Stolz and Associates since 2004, specializing in providing individual and customized attention to insurance carriers needs on substantial coverage disputes. Mr. Stolz has nearly two decades of experience in the insurance industry and strives to offer the clients a combination of tried and true legal analysis along with tactic, brought to it by today’s technology, with a focused eye on expenses. He has represented prominent clients in numerous noteworthy cases with published opinions and has published and given seminar on insurance law topics.Bio on law firm website: http://www.stolzlaw.com/about-us/about-the-founder/ LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jared-stolz-18088012 Blog: https://jaredstolz.law.blog/ Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/jared-stolz%2C-new-jersey News: https://hype.news/jared-stolz-esq News: https://attorneygazette.com/jared-stolz%2C-new-jersey#991b3c34-b5d9-4d08-be41-b22cd3ce1795 Videos:

