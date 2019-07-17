RANE to Exhibit at the 2019 American Hospital Association Leadership Summit

Conference to Focus on Transforming the Future of Health Care

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) is pleased to announce it will exhibit at the 2019 American Hospital Association Leadership Summit taking place July 25-27 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego.



The 2019 AHA Leadership Summit focuses on transformational strategies and approaches for achieving financial sustainability while delivering greater value through operational excellence, creative partnerships, and redefined delivery models. The Summit convenes leading health care thinkers and doers – as well as those innovators who are shifting traditional business models – to help foster and promote solutions for future success.

Attendees will:

Learn from new market entrants and entrepreneurs investing in the promising ideas, technologies, and scientific discoveries that are changing the consumer experience and innovating care delivery.

Engage with colleagues in a variety of new experiential educational opportunities that facilitate the sharing of insights and leading practices, and which accelerate the adoption of new approaches.

Develop and sustain transformation in their organizations, systems, and communities across six critical focus areas.

“Today’s evolving threat landscape requires a fundamental shift to strategies that anticipate risk and encourage collaborative engagement,” said Steve Roycroft, CEO of RANE. “The AHA Leadership Summit provides a great opportunity to learn from others, and we look forward to sharing solutions and intelligence from our global network of risk experts.”

About RANE

RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) is a network-based risk information services company. We connect risk and security professionals to critical insights and expertise, enabling them to more efficiently address their most pressing challenges and drive better risk management outcomes. RANE members receive exclusive access to a global marketplace of credentialed risk experts and service providers, proprietary community-driven risk intelligence, and a range of support services and risk management programs. Sign up for free at www.ranenetwork.com .

About the AHA

The AHA is a not-for-profit association of health care provider organizations and individuals that are committed to the improvement of health in their communities. The AHA is the national advocate for its members, which include nearly 5,000 hospitals, health care systems, networks and other providers of care. Founded in 1898, the AHA provides education for health care leaders and is a source of information on health care issues and trends. For more information, visit the website at www.aha.org .

Contact:

media@ranenetwork.com



