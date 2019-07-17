Five Day AGL Engineering & Maintenance Competence Masterclass - London, United Kingdom - September 2-6, 2019
This 5-day AGL Engineering & Maintenance Competence Masterclass provides an in-depth overview of various AGL engineering, installation, operation and maintenance aspects, procedures, tools, equipment and practices. This Training for airside maintenance and service personnel is essential in meeting the mandatory competency requirements defined in Air Navigation Orders (ANO's) to ensure your airport's operational performance is compliant with Standards & Practices as defined by the International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO) and national authorities.
The AGL Engineering & Maintenance Competence Masterclass will provide a progressive competency training schedule to help your airport staff and technicians to meet AGL/AFL compliance needs, information and knowledge.
After attending this masterclass, you will be able to establish a typical state-of-the-art maintenance structure depending on the installed base including its functional description. It helps define the roles and responsibilities of each member of the AGL maintenance team (including the competency management) and builds awareness of Health & Safety (H&S) cases, to establish a professional H&S plan. It will also provide an extensive understanding of product, operation and maintenance safety. It also helps establish practical maintenance processes related to product/systems (in terms of spare parts, tools, frequency, etc).
Key Benefits of Attending:
- Know how you can ensure your airport's operational performance is compliant with Standards & Practices defined by the International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO) and national authorities
- Put in place an effective and sustainable design and engineering plan for your AGL/AFL system in your airport
- Understand the fundamentals of the electrical series circuit and its application to airport lighting as well as practical measurement and troubleshooting information.
- Gain knowledge of quality issues and experience regarding installation of the AGL primary and secondary circuit equipment and lighting fixtures.
- Establish a typical state-of-the-art maintenance structure depending on the installed base.
- Define the roles and responsibilities of each member of the AGL maintenance team and builds awareness of Health & Safety cases.
- Use of the proper tools and test equipment and the importance of accuracy when taking measurements and performing calibrations of airfield lighting circuits.
- Review major procedures that must be adhered to have a safe working environment.
- Utilise the maintenance asset to and make sure the maintenance to be timely and cost effective
Who Should Attend:
Engineering & Technical staff with responsibility for the design, engineering, operations, installation or maintenance of AGL/AFL systems globally across all:
- Civil Airports,
- Military Airfields and
- Engineering Contractors
Agenda:
Session 1: Airfield Ground Lighting Overview
- Introduction to operating in the airfield environment
- Guidance of the common aspects of airport lighting as defined by different standards setting groups
- What are the particular lighting systems that are required to meet certain Runway Visual Range Requirements Review the various categories of landing operations and their lighting requirement
- The regulatory requirements for proper maintenance of airport lighting equipment
- Basic introduction to Airfield Ground Lighting
Session 2: Airfield Ground Lighting Series Circuit
- Electrical fundamentals of the series circuit
- The application of series circuit in airport lighting
- Basic components of the system and theory of operation
- Typical airport lighting series circuit layout
- Guidance on monitoring lighting circuit performance
- Insulation resistance measurement of underground cable systems and the interpretation of resistance reading
- Detailed instructions, drawings and charts outline troubleshooting methods from the initial fault investigation
- through testing and repair
Session 3: The AGL Power Supply and Constant Current Regulators (CCR)
- How CCR works and the electrical characteristics
- ICAO/FAA types, classes and styles of regulators
- CCR output and allowable minimum / maximum deviation
- The major components of CCR and their operation
- Design aspects of CCR's and typical schematic diagrams and operational theory
- CCR remote control and proper wiring connections
- CCR preventive maintenance as well as troubleshooting and testing
- Circuit selector switches and their usage
- Alternative AGL Power supplies
Session 4: AGL Series Circuit Transformers
- The electrical characteristics of series circuit transformers
- Basic theory of operation
- Benefits to the operation of the series circuit
- Standard transformer sizes and outputs
- Connector kits and proper installation including use of specialized tools
Session 5: AGL Light Sources
- Overview the various light sources used in airport lighting
- Characteristics of lamps
- Tungsten-halogen and the halogen cycle
- Lamp life versus lamp voltage
- Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) and their impact on the industry
Session 6: Airfield Runway and Taxiway Lighting and Applications
- Elevated runway and taxiway lights, their types and usage
- In-pavement runway and taxiway lights, their types and usage
- Photometric requirements for elevated and in-pavement lights
- Introduction to Aerodrome pavements including the interface to AGL Deep & Shallow bases
- Light bases and proper installation
- Elevated and in-pavement light maintenance
- Proper targeting of lighting maintenance by using mobile photometric testing
- Maintenance of lighting bases
Session 7: Airfield Guidance Signs
- Sign types, sizes, styles, ICAO/FAA class and other criteria
- Airport sign applications such as mandatory signs, information signs and location signs
- Electrical characteristics and loading
- Proper sign maintenance
- Session 8: Miscellaneous Visual Aids
- Standard FAA beacon types and signal format
- Rotating beacon maintenance
- Lighted wind cones types and styles
- Wind cone preventive maintenance
Session 9: Approach Lighting and Visual Approach Path Indicators
- Definition of ICAO Requirements (CAT I, CAT II & CAT III layouts) Eg. ICAO Barrette and Distance Coded Approach
- RTILS/REIL - Runway Threshold/Runway End Identifier Lights
- Other Systems: MALS - MALSF - MALSR - Medium Intensity Approach Lighting Systems (FAA)
- ALSF I - High Intensity Approach Light System with Sequenced Flashers (CAT I) - FAA)
- ALSF II - High Intensity Approach Light System with Sequenced Flashers (CAT II/III - FAA)
- Configuration and typical layout of ALSF I/ALSF II Systems
- Preventive maintenance and maintenance tolerances
- VASI - Visual Approach Slope Indicator
- PAPI - Precision Approach Path Indicator
- Configuration and typical layout of PAPI
- Preventive maintenance procedures for PAPI
Session 10: Remote Control Systems
- Introduction & typical layouts
- Controlling the Constant current regulator (CCR) control
- Control panels, switches to touch screens
- Relay panels versus Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) and distributed control via computer interface
- Monitoring of overall control system and individual lights or other components
- Controlling individual lights for low visibility operations (ILCMS), SMGCS (Surface Movement Guidance Control
- System), stop bar lights and lead-on, lead-off lights
- Automatic insulation resistance testing and monitoring of airfield lighting cable systems as part of the control System
Session 11: Safety and Safe Working Procedures
- Common causes of accidents and basic safety procedures and guidelines.
- Safety practices and personal safety precautions.
- Lock-out, Tag-out procedures and use of Danger tags
- Confined spaces
- Lightning
Session 12: Test Equipment and Measurements
- Types of test equipment
- VOM: Volt-Ohm-Milliammeter
- DMM: Digital Multimeter and clamp-on amp probe accessory
- Insulation resistance tester
- Mobile & Workshop photometric measurement system
- The selection of test equipment
Session 13: Standby Power Supply Systems
- Types and size of standby/emergency power systems
- Ratings of generators
- Automatic transfer switches
- Review Preventative Maintenance Procedures
- Diagnosing Common Failures
Session 14: Maintenance Management
- Maintenance philosophy
- Maintenance Structure
- Operational and Maintenance Planning
- Record keeping and maintenance schedule
- Preventive maintenance program
- Preventive maintenance inspection program
- Reference library and equipment manuals
- Spare part provisioning
- Documentation Management
- Maintenance using a software based AGL inspection & maintenance management system
Session 15: AGL/AFL System Design Best Practices & Lessons Learned
- Understanding design and planning requirements for AGL/AFL systems
- Key considerations when it comes to design and planning
- AGL/AFL design and its implications to safety management
- Case studies
Session 16: Regulatory Compliance
- Ensuring your AGL/AFL systems are able to perform key tasks safely
- Meeting international standards and regulations defined by ICAO
- Key considerations and lessons learned
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpen2f
