Five Day AGL Engineering & Maintenance Competence Masterclass - London, United Kingdom - September 2-6, 2019

This 5-day AGL Engineering & Maintenance Competence Masterclass provides an in-depth overview of various AGL engineering, installation, operation and maintenance aspects, procedures, tools, equipment and practices. This Training for airside maintenance and service personnel is essential in meeting the mandatory competency requirements defined in Air Navigation Orders (ANO's) to ensure your airport's operational performance is compliant with Standards & Practices as defined by the International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO) and national authorities.



The AGL Engineering & Maintenance Competence Masterclass will provide a progressive competency training schedule to help your airport staff and technicians to meet AGL/AFL compliance needs, information and knowledge.



After attending this masterclass, you will be able to establish a typical state-of-the-art maintenance structure depending on the installed base including its functional description. It helps define the roles and responsibilities of each member of the AGL maintenance team (including the competency management) and builds awareness of Health & Safety (H&S) cases, to establish a professional H&S plan. It will also provide an extensive understanding of product, operation and maintenance safety. It also helps establish practical maintenance processes related to product/systems (in terms of spare parts, tools, frequency, etc).

Key Benefits of Attending:

Know how you can ensure your airport's operational performance is compliant with Standards & Practices defined by the International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO) and national authorities

Put in place an effective and sustainable design and engineering plan for your AGL/AFL system in your airport

Understand the fundamentals of the electrical series circuit and its application to airport lighting as well as practical measurement and troubleshooting information.

Gain knowledge of quality issues and experience regarding installation of the AGL primary and secondary circuit equipment and lighting fixtures.

Establish a typical state-of-the-art maintenance structure depending on the installed base.

Define the roles and responsibilities of each member of the AGL maintenance team and builds awareness of Health & Safety cases.

Use of the proper tools and test equipment and the importance of accuracy when taking measurements and performing calibrations of airfield lighting circuits.

Review major procedures that must be adhered to have a safe working environment.

Utilise the maintenance asset to and make sure the maintenance to be timely and cost effective

Who Should Attend:



Engineering & Technical staff with responsibility for the design, engineering, operations, installation or maintenance of AGL/AFL systems globally across all:

Civil Airports,

Military Airfields and

Engineering Contractors

Agenda:



Session 1: Airfield Ground Lighting Overview

Introduction to operating in the airfield environment

Guidance of the common aspects of airport lighting as defined by different standards setting groups

What are the particular lighting systems that are required to meet certain Runway Visual Range Requirements Review the various categories of landing operations and their lighting requirement

The regulatory requirements for proper maintenance of airport lighting equipment

Basic introduction to Airfield Ground Lighting

Session 2: Airfield Ground Lighting Series Circuit

Electrical fundamentals of the series circuit

The application of series circuit in airport lighting

Basic components of the system and theory of operation

Typical airport lighting series circuit layout

Guidance on monitoring lighting circuit performance

Insulation resistance measurement of underground cable systems and the interpretation of resistance reading

Detailed instructions, drawings and charts outline troubleshooting methods from the initial fault investigation

through testing and repair

Session 3: The AGL Power Supply and Constant Current Regulators (CCR)

How CCR works and the electrical characteristics

ICAO/FAA types, classes and styles of regulators

CCR output and allowable minimum / maximum deviation

The major components of CCR and their operation

Design aspects of CCR's and typical schematic diagrams and operational theory

CCR remote control and proper wiring connections

CCR preventive maintenance as well as troubleshooting and testing

Circuit selector switches and their usage

Alternative AGL Power supplies

Session 4: AGL Series Circuit Transformers

The electrical characteristics of series circuit transformers

Basic theory of operation

Benefits to the operation of the series circuit

Standard transformer sizes and outputs

Connector kits and proper installation including use of specialized tools

Session 5: AGL Light Sources

Overview the various light sources used in airport lighting

Characteristics of lamps

Tungsten-halogen and the halogen cycle

Lamp life versus lamp voltage

Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) and their impact on the industry

Session 6: Airfield Runway and Taxiway Lighting and Applications

Elevated runway and taxiway lights, their types and usage

In-pavement runway and taxiway lights, their types and usage

Photometric requirements for elevated and in-pavement lights

Introduction to Aerodrome pavements including the interface to AGL Deep & Shallow bases

Light bases and proper installation

Elevated and in-pavement light maintenance

Proper targeting of lighting maintenance by using mobile photometric testing

Maintenance of lighting bases

Session 7: Airfield Guidance Signs

Sign types, sizes, styles, ICAO/FAA class and other criteria

Airport sign applications such as mandatory signs, information signs and location signs

Electrical characteristics and loading

Proper sign maintenance

Session 8: Miscellaneous Visual Aids

Standard FAA beacon types and signal format

Rotating beacon maintenance

Lighted wind cones types and styles

Wind cone preventive maintenance

Session 9: Approach Lighting and Visual Approach Path Indicators

Definition of ICAO Requirements (CAT I, CAT II & CAT III layouts) Eg. ICAO Barrette and Distance Coded Approach

RTILS/REIL - Runway Threshold/Runway End Identifier Lights

Other Systems: MALS - MALSF - MALSR - Medium Intensity Approach Lighting Systems (FAA)

ALSF I - High Intensity Approach Light System with Sequenced Flashers (CAT I) - FAA)

ALSF II - High Intensity Approach Light System with Sequenced Flashers (CAT II/III - FAA)

Configuration and typical layout of ALSF I/ALSF II Systems

Preventive maintenance and maintenance tolerances

VASI - Visual Approach Slope Indicator

PAPI - Precision Approach Path Indicator

Configuration and typical layout of PAPI

Preventive maintenance procedures for PAPI

Session 10: Remote Control Systems

Introduction & typical layouts

Controlling the Constant current regulator (CCR) control

Control panels, switches to touch screens

Relay panels versus Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) and distributed control via computer interface

Monitoring of overall control system and individual lights or other components

Controlling individual lights for low visibility operations (ILCMS), SMGCS (Surface Movement Guidance Control

System), stop bar lights and lead-on, lead-off lights

Automatic insulation resistance testing and monitoring of airfield lighting cable systems as part of the control System

Session 11: Safety and Safe Working Procedures

Common causes of accidents and basic safety procedures and guidelines.

Safety practices and personal safety precautions.

Lock-out, Tag-out procedures and use of Danger tags

Confined spaces

Lightning

Session 12: Test Equipment and Measurements

Types of test equipment

VOM: Volt-Ohm-Milliammeter

DMM: Digital Multimeter and clamp-on amp probe accessory

Insulation resistance tester

Mobile & Workshop photometric measurement system

The selection of test equipment

Session 13: Standby Power Supply Systems

Types and size of standby/emergency power systems

Ratings of generators

Automatic transfer switches

Review Preventative Maintenance Procedures

Diagnosing Common Failures

Session 14: Maintenance Management

Maintenance philosophy

Maintenance Structure

Operational and Maintenance Planning

Record keeping and maintenance schedule

Preventive maintenance program

Preventive maintenance inspection program

Reference library and equipment manuals

Spare part provisioning

Documentation Management

Maintenance using a software based AGL inspection & maintenance management system

Session 15: AGL/AFL System Design Best Practices & Lessons Learned

Understanding design and planning requirements for AGL/AFL systems

Key considerations when it comes to design and planning

AGL/AFL design and its implications to safety management

Case studies

Session 16: Regulatory Compliance

Ensuring your AGL/AFL systems are able to perform key tasks safely

Meeting international standards and regulations defined by ICAO

Key considerations and lessons learned

