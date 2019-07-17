DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

/EIN News/ -- ADVISORY, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:

DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU), the largest game-centric live streaming platform in China, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Shaojie Chen, CEO & Founder, will ring the Opening Bell

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

DouYu International Holdings Limited Media Contact:

Edmond Lococo

ICR, Inc.

DouYu.PR@icrinc.com

+1 (646) 308-1475

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Bianca Fata

(646) 441-5073

bianca.fata@nasdaq.com

Feed Information:

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West

18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235

DR 18.295411

MOD 4:2:0

DVBS QPSK

Social Media:

For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit our Facebook page:

http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ .

For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit our Instagram page:

http://instagram.com/nasdaq

For livestream of ceremonies and events, please visit our YouTube page:

http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live

For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page:

http://twitter.com/nasdaq

For exciting viral content and ceremony photos, please visit our Tumblr page:

http://nasdaq.tumblr.com/

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at:

https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Photos:

To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Open, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market open of your choice.

About DouYu International Holdings Limited

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) is the largest game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. DouYu’s platform attracts a large number of highly loyal and engaged users through diverse product offerings and continuously enriched content. DouYu’s platform brings together a deep pool of top streamers and provides a sustainable streamer development system to further ensure a consistent supply of quality content. Through DouYu’s investments in and collaborations with a variety of participants across the eSports value chain, DouYu has gained coveted access to a wide variety of premium eSports content, which further attracts viewers and improves their stickiness. DouYu’s advanced technology infrastructure and capabilities allow it to accumulate unique user insights, enhance user experience and transform DouYu’s user base into a vibrant and interactive game and entertainment community, which provides diversified scenarios for user spending, and further unleashes DouYu’s monetization potential.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com .

-NDAQA-



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.