Givex launches POS system in partnership with Ofner

Givex, innovator in the Brazilian market, launches omnichannel point of sale system with Ofner

In its 10 years in Brazil supporting large Brazilian retail customers with its omnichannel technology, leader in gift card, voucher and loyalty, Givex has built a reputation of quality, trust and satisfaction with its customers. Based on this trust and relationship with the market, the opportunity to bring its POS solution to Brazil came naturally with a current Givex customer, Ofner.

Since 1952 Ofner has been synonymous with quality and special customer service. As part of this evolution, the investment in technology has also come naturally to deliver more and more value in the customer experience within its stores. Through Givex's full omnichannel solution, Ofner is the first chain to implement a technology that spans the table order through the reading of a QR Code and payment by smartphone, to the cash terminal itself, which has two touchscreens. Givex designed the consumer-facing touchscreen to engage the customer with promotions and information.

In addition, the system has kitchen display systems that coordinate the preparation of each dish. After the customer places the order, the items are routed to the various preparation stations. The system calculates the preparation time for each dish so that everything arrives on the table at the same time through the requests that are made via the POS, self-service kiosk and tableside ordering. The solution was implemented in the Ofner store in CASACOR São Paulo, where it is expected to service more than 60,000 people. This implementation will be followed by the flagship store in Itaim.

The store in Itaim is the beginning of a major project to upgrade Ofner's stores, from architecture to technology with Givex. In addition to the solutions described above, customers will also be able to use their gift cards, join the Ofner Club and use their promotional coupons, also part of the omnichannel, cloud based Givex solution.

"Ofner brings to Brazil a full omnichannel technology that is very common in the international market and allows total convenience and flexibility for the consumer. We are very pleased to launch the solution in the market through this innovative partnership with Ofner and in the expansion of our local operation in Brazil," explain Maria Costa, Director of Givex in Brazil and Hebert Silva, Director of Technology of the company.

"We want to talk to and get to know our customer better, generate more speed in service and, above all, provide a differentiated experience of technology. Our goal is that the shopping experience in these stores happen in a way that is agile, productive and guarantees independence for our consumer," explains Mario da Costa Jr, executive director of Ofner. "We chose Givex because they showed a real interest in hearing about our needs and challenges and providing us with appropriate and innovative solutions. We are confident that it is the right partner to help us continue to deliver to the costumer the Ofner experience, which has the tradition of delivering the quality that engenders enchantment and loyalty."

About Givex®

Givex is a global technology company designed to simplify business efficiencies through an omnichannel platform with a high level of security and innovation. The company operates in 55 countries and locally in Brazil for more than 10 years in large Brazilian networks. Since its founding in 1999, Givex has provided operational intelligence in a wide variety of industries, from restaurants and retail to hotel business to service industry, offering a suite of integrated and customizable products including gift card, voucher, loyalty and point of Sale (POS). With more than 16 billion transactions carried out, Givex is in the lead of how businesses will compete for customers now and in the future.

About Ofner®

Since 1952, the Ofner chain of patisseries specialized in sweets, savouries, chocolates and gelato, is a reference in flavor, product quality and service. A team of more than 850 people is responsible for presenting exceptional products, developed with highly selected ingredients and produced in an artisan way.

There are 27 stores strategically located in the city of São Paulo and a factory, with 6,500 square meters, where more than 30 thousand items are sold daily. In 2016, Ofner began its internationalization project with the goal of exporting its products and then inaugurating its first store outside Brazil. Currently, Panettone exports already reach North, South and Central America.

Today, there are 30 sales channels including L'Atelier, business front to cater to the party market, Ecommerce and the Food Truck Ofner.



