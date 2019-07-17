Ogilvy Health’s Zilligen Honored as an ELITE Award Winner by PM360

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogilvy Health, part of Ogilvy (www.ogilvy.com), today announced Michael Zilligen, the agency’s Market Access Practice Lead, was honored by healthcare marketing industry trade magazine PM360 at last night’s fifth annual ELITE awards, held in New York City.



The PM360 ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) Awards represent the most influential people in the healthcare industry today. The awards honor individuals who have made a significant impact in the life-sciences field throughout their careers. Nominees were evaluated based on their accomplishments, testimonials from their clients and colleagues, and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts (i.e., company growth, campaign success, etc.). Winners were selected in 17 categories from more than 500 entries extolling the merits and achievements of truly extraordinary individuals.



Mr. Zilligen was recognized in the “Strategists” category, which honors “individuals with a sixth sense for what works and the ability to predict what a company will need to do to remain relevant as the industry evolves.”



Mr. Zilligen shared, “I’m both flattered and humbled by this honor, and I have to say that it wouldn’t have happened without the support of the talented team of market access experts I work with. Collectively, we challenge our clients to think differently and introduce innovative solutions they aren’t going to find anywhere else. I’m energized every day by working with these amazing people—and this award is a very meaningful testament to that work.”



For more information about this year’s winners, please visit: https://www.pm360online.com/category/pm360/elite-awards/ .

About Ogilvy Health

Ogilvy Health is a creative network focused on driving superior outcomes in the ever-changing healthcare environment, providing bespoke solutions for “whole brand building” in an increasingly complex and evolving marketplace. We believe in the power of making brands matter by keeping our audiences’ health and wellness needs at the center of every touchpoint. Our legacy of creativity, our global network and our deep expertise allow us to apply diverse thinking to create solutions to client challenges. Ogilvy Health delivers insight, creativity, innovation, and engagement solutions for all healthcare stakeholders, patients, and consumers across the healthcare continuum—through Consulting, Medical Education, HCP Promotion, Patient/Consumer Engagement and Market Access—while also drawing on the full range of Ogilvy’s talent and capabilities to integrate PR and Influence, Customer Engagement and Commerce, and Digital Transformation. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NYSE:WPP) (www.wpp.com).

