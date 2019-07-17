Global Aerospace MRO Market Analysis 2013-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerospace MRO Market: Analysis By Segment (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft), By MRO Type (Airframe, Line, Component, Engine), By Fleet Type, By Generation, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aerospace MRO market is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to growing economic activity and rising demand for air traffic.



Asia Pacific Aerospace MRO market is projected to display growth represented by a CAGR of over 5.83% during 2018 - 2023, primarily driven by growing economy and establishment of manufacturing facilities. China and India are the biggest market in the current period and expected to be followed by Japan in forecast period. Market of Aerospace MRO is driven by rapid oil price reductions and growing customer demands for increased functionality.



The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Scope of the Report



Global Aerospace MRO Market (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Global Aerospace MRO Market (Value) - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Major Segments - Commercial Aircraft MRO, Military Aircraft MRO

By MRO Type in Commercial Aircraft - Engine, Airframe, Component, Line

By Fleet Type In Commercial Aircraft - Narrowbody Jet, Widebody Jet, Regional Jet, Turboprop

By Generation - Old Generation, Mid Generation, New Generation

By MRO Type In Military Aircraft - Engine, Airframe, Component, Line





Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation



4. Product Overview



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Trends

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Challenges



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Product Benchmarking

6.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

6.3 SWOT Analysis



7. Global Aerospace MRO Market: An Analysis

7.1 Global Aerospace MRO Market Size- By Value (2013-2017)

7.2 Global Aerospace MRO Market Size- By Value (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Aerospace MRO Market: By Major Segments (Commercial Aircraft MRO, Military Aircraft MRO), By Value (2013-2023)

7.3.1 Global Aerospace MRO Market: By Major Segments Market Share(%) (Year 2017 & 2023)

7.3.2 Market Opportunities of Global Aerospace MRO Market: By Major Segments

7.4 Global Aerospace MRO Market: By MRO Type In Commercial Aircraft (Engine, Airframe, Component, Line) - By Value (2013-2023)

7.4.1 Global Aerospace MRO Market: By MRO Type In Commercial Aircraft Market Share(%) (Year 2017 & 2023)

7.4.2 Market Opportunities of Global Aerospace MRO Market: By MRO Type In Commercial Aircraft

7.5 Global Aerospace MRO Market: By Fleet Type In Commercial Aircraft (Narrowbody Jet, Widebody Jet, Regional Jet, Turboprop) - By Value (2013-2023)

7.5.1 Global Aerospace MRO Market: By Fleet Type In Commercial Aircraft Market Share(%) (Year 2017 & 2023)

7.5.2 Market Opportunities Of Global Aerospace MRO Market: By Fleet Type In Commercial Aircraft

7.6 Global Aerospace MRO Market: By Generation In Commercial Aircraft (Old Generation, Mid Generation, New Generation) - By Value (2013-2023)

7.6.1 Global Aerospace MRO Market: By Generation In Commercial Aircraft Market Share(%) (Year 2017 & 2023)

7.7 Global Aerospace MRO Market: By MRO Type In Military Aircraft (Engine, Airframe, Component, Line) - By Value (2013-2023)

7.7.1 Global Aerospace MRO Market: By MRO Type In Military Aircraft Market Share(%) (Year 2017 & 2023)

7.7.2 Market Opportunities of Global Aerospace MRO Market: By MRO Type In Military Aircraft

7.8 Global Aerospace MRO Market: By Regional Analysis

7.7.1 Global Aerospace MRO Market: By Regional Market Share(%) (Year 2017 & 2023)



8. North America Aerospace MRO Market: An Analysis



9. Latin America Aerospace MRO Market: An Analysis



10. Europe Aerospace MRO Market: An Analysis



11. Asia Pacific Aerospace MRO Market: An Analysis



12. Rest of the World -Middle East & Africa Aerospace MRO Market



13. Company Profiles

13.1 ST Engineering

13.2 HAECO

13.3 AAR

13.4 Lufthansa Technik

13.5 Evergreen Aviation Technologies

13.6 MTU Aero Engine

13.7 AFI KLM E&M

13.8 GE Aviation

13.9 Bombardier Inc.

13.10 United Technologies Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bxdhdu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Commercial Aerospace



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.