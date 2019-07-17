Google Stackdriver Logging Expanded to 38 New Sources via Blue Medora BindPlane

Extending observability for Stackdriver customers across on-prem and multi-cloud Kubernetes, databases, and applications

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT monitoring integration innovator Blue Medora today announced open access availability of an initial 38 log source integrations through its BindPlane log streaming platform, for all Stackdriver customers.



This follows the April announcement with Google Cloud to bring to market its Monitoring- Integration-as-a-Service at no additional licensing cost to Stackdriver customers. The managed log streaming capability simplifies extending Stackdriver’s observability to enterprise customer data centers and other public clouds. The addition of log source ingestion complements BindPlane’s existing metrics data pipelining capabilities.

The new log source integrations include Kubernetes, Amazon EKS and Azure AKS, along with support for key workloads including Windows applications, Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, Elasticsearch, Kafka, NGINX and more.

They allow Stackdriver customers to unify event analysis, even when running multiple Kubernetes orchestrated services across Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and private data centers. These capabilities also enable diagnosing production issues for application stacks running on Google Cloud VMs.

BindPlane automates the collection and enhancement of diverse IT operations data, and the metadata that exposes IT relationships. Designed in response to the complexity of managing operations data in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, this real time data stream improves upon the analytics of popular monitoring platforms including Google Stackdriver, Azure Monitor, New Relic, VMware, Datadog and others.

“The Blue Medora and Stackdriver solution has allowed me to gather signals from a really diverse environment and see them in a single pane of glass,” said Timothy Wright, founder at Eastbound Technology. “This has saved us significant money and effort otherwise spent on managing additional tools and open source solutions.”

“The key to BindPlane’s greatest value is having it offer the widest range of integrations possible to customers, for their preferred monitoring tools,” said Mike Kelly, chief technology officer at Blue Medora. “We’ll continue to build on these integrations to make sure we offer the most inclusive monitoring and observability capabilities available.”

Stackdriver brings together application performance tracing, logs, and infrastructure monitoring functions into a single tool. The addition of BindPlane unlocks a real-time, dimensional data stream to as many as 150 operations data sources that support monitoring:

● Non-GCP public cloud resources including Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, and IBM Cloud.

● Critical workloads and databases on GCP (or data center) virtual machines and on-premises infrastructure.

Details on how to deploy Stackdriver with BindPlane can be found on Google’s website .

