DietDemand Challenges Type 2 Diabetes Rates Via Individualized Weight Loss Assistance

/EIN News/ -- Birmingham, AL, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Along with the overweight/obesity epidemic, instances of common health conditions are skyrocketing. According to the CDC, more than 30 million Americans have diabetes with 90-95 percent of those 30 million having type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is a potentially serious health complication where chronically high blood sugar has impacted the cells’ ability to absorb insulin. The pancreas reacts to this by producing more insulin to try to keep up, leading to rises in blood sugar. This condition can lead to serious health problems including cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, and vision problems.

The good news is that for those who are at risk for type 2 diabetes, if effective dietary and weight loss interventions can be taken, type 2 diabetes can be prevented and/or stabilized to a large degree. Type 2 diabetes is largely a condition that results from lifestyle. In fact, losing just 7 percent of your total body weight can cut your risk of developing diabetes by 60 percent! DietDemand, the nation’s leader in individualized diet assistance is helping their clients combat type 2 diabetes and other weight related health risks with rapid weight loss programs and one-on-one remote diet coaching that clients can enjoy from home. Whether it’s just 7 percent of body fat or more, DietDemand’s team of doctors, nutritionists, and coaches prepare diet plans that are tailored to your specific needs and health concerns. If you’ve struggled to lose weight in order to boost your health, allow DietDemand’s team to help you get past the plateau and keep the weight off.

DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

