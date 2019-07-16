MasterCraft Announces Redesigned Entry-Level NXT Boats

/EIN News/ -- VONORE, Tenn., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MCFT) subsidiary, MasterCraft Boat Company, has upped the ante in terms of fun and value with today’s announcement of its new 2020 NXT model lineup. With the new NXT20 and NXT22 crossover towboats, MasterCraft redesigned the vessels for the 2020 model year to deliver a more athletic and refined look with an all-new interior, exterior, and even more performance.



“Our NXT Series has been a breakthrough success for the company since its inception in 2015 and welcomed a new community of MasterCraft owners,” said Terry McNew, President and CEO of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. “We’re pleased to offer customers even more performance, features and value with the new NXT models which have been totally redesigned for the 2020 model year.”

The 2020 NXT helm experience is elevated with an improved driver’s seat, analog gauges and black anodized accents, a phone holder and a 4.3-inch screen now loaded with factory profiles for the Gen 2 Surf System. The seating layout is enhanced with U-shaped seating, convertible rear-faced seating, and CoolFeel interior is now an option. Below deck, rear and forward ballast tanks are subfloor, creating extra storage.

As part of MasterCraft’s 2020 model year updates, the NXT line base engine has been upgraded to the new Ilmor Marine 6.0 L MPI powerplant delivering 380HP, 60 more HP than the outgoing base NXT Ilmor engine. An updated ZFT2 tower is included and an extra Klipsch Audio option is available.

Model specifications:

NXT20 Length: 20’/6.09 M

Width amidship: 96”/2.43 M

Seating: 11 people

Weight: 3,950 LBS/1791 KG (dry)

Fuel capacity: 47 G/177 L

Ballast capacity: 1,770 LBS/802 KG

Storage: 80 cubic feet NXT22 Length: 22’/6.7 M

Width amidship: 99”/2.51 M

Seating: 14 people

Weight: 4,300 LBS/1950 KG (dry)

Fuel capacity: 50 G/189 L

Ballast capacity: 2,150 LBS/975 KG

Storage: 88 cubic feet

To learn more about MasterCraft Boats’ new 2020 NXT model lineup, please visit: https://www.mastercraft.com .

About MasterCraft Boat Company

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than four decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wakesurf and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com , www.MasterCraft.com , www.NauticStarBoats.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com , and www.AviaraBoats.com .

Contact:

Jason Boertje

Director of Marketing, MasterCraft Boat Company

jason.boertje@mastercraft.com

MasterCraft Boats 2020 NXT 20 MasterCraft Boats 2020 NXT 20 MasterCraft Boats NXT 20 Boat Action MasterCraft Boats NXT 20 Boat Action Photo



