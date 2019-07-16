Malibu Boats Gives Away a Boat to Celebrate its Achievement of Three Million Accident-Free Man Hours

/EIN News/ -- LOUDON, Tenn., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats™, the global leader in towboat sales, has achieved over three million safe man hours worked at its Loudon, TN facility. Three million man hours without a lost time incident meant the production facility had worked for more than three years without incident, making this a milestone achieved by only the most prestigious of manufacturers. The achievement signifies Malibu’s continued commitment to the safety of its workforce.



“Safety of our people is our top metric and is listed as our first core value. This focus on safety is clearly evident with this new safety milestone,” said Malibu CEO Jack Springer. “Working over three million man hours without a lost time incident truly demonstrates the high standards we put into every aspect of our business. Everyone here at Malibu had a hand in reaching this milestone, and that teamwork and care for our fellow workers is what sets us apart.”

Malibu and Axis are both manufactured by Malibu Boats Inc., which are largely produced out of the Loudon, TN factory that reached the three million safe hours. It’s only fitting that the achievement was celebrated with an unprecedented employee prize drawing with a 2019 Axis A20 boat as the grand prize. The suspense built as 15 employees were randomly selected and chose boxes with one containing the keys to the boat. After ten other employees opened their boxes to find a gift card, Mark Sampson from the upholstery department opened his box to find the keys to his brand-new Axis A20. Having been a part of the Malibu family for over 18 years, tears of joy were seen in the audience when this worthy winner commented on what his Malibu family and winning the boat meant to him.

“This is a true testament to the team here at our Loudon, TN facility and their ability to perform at such a high level. Not only are they producing the world’s best towboats, but doing so with world-class safety performance,” said Ritchie Anderson, Malibu Boats’ COO. “Safety is deeply rooted in the culture here and these processes are engrained in every aspect of our business.”

Many spoke with Loudon County Mayor Buddy Bradshaw, who joined the Malibu team to celebrate and congratulate them on this momentous achievement. The celebrations then continued with a steak lunch for all Malibu employees. Always striving for more, Malibu CEO Jack Springer alluded to an even bigger celebration if four million hours without a lost time incident could be achieved.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats Inc. is the commanding market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis Wake Research boat brands, the leader in the 20’ – 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand and in a leading position in the offshore fishing boat market with its Pursuit brand. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com , www.axiswake.com , www.cobaltboats.com , or www.pursuitboats.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71294c7a-f6f1-4dfd-981a-715a4a5340b8

Megan Hazlewood, meganha@malibuboats.com 8656576044

Malibu Boats employee wins brand new Axis A20 in celebration of Three Million Accident-Free Man Hours After ten other employees opened their boxes to find a $500 gift card, one lucky employee from the upholstery department opened their box to find the keys to their brand-new Axis A20.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.