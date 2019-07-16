Andrew Jones Auctions will hold back-to-back auction events, July 27th and 28th, in downtown Los Angeles, California

Steinway figured mahogany grand piano, Model O, serial number 124422, circa 1906, 70 inches in length (est. $4,000-$6,000). Italian parcel gilt sterling silver model of the H.M.S. Victory from the second half 20th century, 18 inches tall by 23 inches long, silver weight approx. 37 oz. troy (est. $1,500-$2,000). Cartier Pasha stainless steel travel alarm clock with case, modern, two inches in diameter, 546595GD / 2753 (est. $200-$300). Pair of Chinese carved hardstone censers now mounted as lamps, 20th century, overall height including shade 24 inches (est. $400-$600). Turtle head rest, Angriman Village, Middle Sepik River, Papua, New Guinea, 10 ½ inches tall (est. $700-$900).

Andrew Jones Auctions will present two days of amazing sales for savvy buyers, collectors and decorators looking for a new way to acquire great pieces.

We had such a fantastic response to our inaugural UnReserved on Main St. sale in April that many clients were clamoring for another. It’s great to have it back-to-back with another sale.” — Andrew Jones

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s summertime and Andrew Jones Auctions will present two days of amazing back-to-back sales for savvy buyers, collectors and decorators looking for a new way to acquire great pieces. Both events will be held in the Andrew Jones gallery at 2221 Main Street in downtown Los Angeles.The DTLA Collections and Estates auction on Sunday, July 28th, at 10:30 am Pacific time, is where folks will find different, fun, quirky and out-of-the-ordinary accessories and furnishings, as well as luxe décor and statement pieces for the home, loft, gallery and retail space. Interior designers will be able to re-design a room or an entire home in an affordable, sustainable way. Internet bidding will be available on the platforms LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.That sale will include 400 lots of antiques, fine art, fine jewelry, Asian art, tribal art, Modernist design, rugs and vintage finds from local private sources. The day before, on Saturday, July 27th, at 1 pm Pacific, will be an UnReserved on Main St. auction, with over 200 lots uncatalogued and unphotographed items, sold without reserve. Starting bids will be $10, to in-room clients only.The UnReserved on Main St. auction will be made up of market fresh estate property, including artworks by listed artists, furnishings, vintage decor and accessories. Bidders must be there in person to take part in this sale presented exclusively to Andrew Jones Auctions’ local clientele. There will be no Internet bidding for the UnReserved on Main St. auction.“We had such a fantastic response to our inaugural UnReserved on Main St. sale in April that many clients were clamoring for another,” said company president Andrew Jones. “It’s great to have it back-to-back with another sale. The two days make for a one-stop shopping experience.”The DTLA Collections and Estates sale will feature estate jewelry including a selection of pocket and wristwatches from Elgin, Lucien Piccard, Girard Perregaux, Wittnauer and others (est. $500-$1,200); as well as bracelets, necklaces, pendants, pins and rings including a suite of gold nugget jewelry (est. $1,500-$2,000).Fine silver will include Georgian wine funnels by Hester Bateman (est. $200-$300); a collection of Reed & Barton Francis I pattern flatware (est. $300-$500); and an Italian silver model of the H.M.S. Victory (est. $1,500-$2,000).Modern Design is ever popular and the DTLA sale includes a pair of Onda leather and chrome lounge chairs by Giovanni Offredi for Saporiti Italia (est. $700-$900); an Austin Cox aluminum chess set (est. $250-$350); a Gilbert Rohde for Herman Miller bar cart (est. $200-$300); a Lion in Frost Lucite and marble table (est. $300-$500) and a Cartier Pasha stainless steel travel alarm clock (est. $200-$300).A wide array of fine art will be offered, from Modernist abstract works like Rico LeBrun’s Untitled, 1962 (est. $800-$1,200); to California Impressionist compositions like Mary Darter Coleman’s Sierra landscape with lake (est. $400-$600) and Clyde Forsythe’s The Cliffs, Catalina (est. $500-$700), part of a selection of paintings from a private collection in Prescott, Arizona.Asian works of art will feature Chinese ceramics, to include a figural pillow and temple lions (est. $400-$700), as well as embroidered silk robes (est. $400-$600); a pair of hardstone lamps and silver ingots (est. $600-$800).Ethnographic arts will feature Native American baskets (est. $500-$700); Koda guardian figures, Gabon (est. $600-$800); and a large collection of Oceanic pieces from Papua, New Guinea comprising spirit masks ($1,000-1,500), a turtle head rest (est. $700-$900) and Blackwater River spirit hut posts (est. $400-$600), among many other items.Furnishings will be led by a 1906 Steinway piano (est. $4,000-$6,000); a five-piece suite of Levantine seat furniture (est. $3,000-$5,000); a National Novelty Co. Honest Weight penny scale (est. $600-$800); Hawkes stemware (est.$600-$800); Lalique figures and tableware (est. $400-$1,500); a Loie Fuller lamp after the model by Raoul Larche (est. $600-$800); and an array of rugs and carpets, including a large Agra style room size rug (est. $1,500-$2,000)Also offered in the DTLA Collections and Estates auction will be a collection of Masonic regalia, Disney Pinocchio animation cells (est. $400-$600); sports memorabilia featuring a 1984 Los Angeles Olympic torch (est. $300-$500); signed photographs and more.The UnReserved on Main St. sale will feature property from the same sources, all without reserve. Included in the auction will be period antiques, a Stickley table, modernist and industrial furniture, fine art by listed artists, fine silver, gold jewelry, Asian works of art, sports memorabilia, ceramics and glass, fine accessories and décor, carpets and much more.Previews for the UnReserved on Main St. sale will be held on Thursday and Friday, July 25th and 26th, from 10 am to 5 pm, and Saturday, July 27th, from 10 am to 1 pm. Previews for the DTLA Collections and Estates auction will be held on Thursday and Friday, July 25th and 26th, from 10 am to 5 pm, and on Saturday, July 27th, also from 10 am to 5 pm. All times quoted are Pacific.Andrew Jones Auctions’ next DTLA Collections and Estates auction will be held on Sunday, September 15th, also online and in the downtown Los Angeles gallery. Previews will be held Friday and Saturday, September 12th-14th, from 10 am to 5 pm Pacific time both days.Opened summer 2018 in downtown Los Angeles, Andrew Jones Auctions is a full-service fine art and antiques auction house with an understanding of the market trends and foresight for the 21st century. The staff has a wealth of knowledge with international experience, having worked for many years at major international auction houses in America and Europe, sourcing property from across North America. The sales are diverse and eclectic, featuring items from the 16th through the 21st centuries. For more information, please visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com # # # #



