City of Idaho Falls Announces New Event Center to be Named Mountain America Center

/EIN News/ -- IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Falls Auditorium District (IFAD) announced a new long-term partnership with Mountain America Credit Union. As part of the naming rights agreement, a new event center located at the corner of Pioneer Road and Event Center Drive will be marketed as the Mountain America Center.



“Partnerships of private enterprise and government are absolutely necessary in order to make projects the size of this one a reality. We are so excited to welcome Mountain America to our project partnership,” says Terri Gadzik, chairwoman of the board at Idaho Falls Auditorium District. “They have stepped up to the plate to help the Event Center team change the face of the economy in Eastern Idaho forever.”

“IFAD is committed to delivering an Event Center to the Idaho Falls community,” says Rob Spear, executive director at the Idaho Falls Auditorium District. “Today Mountain America provided us with the financial momentum needed to move this project forward.”

The Mountain America Center will be the home of the new Idaho Falls minor league hockey team and will also host concerts, sporting events, conferences, and community events. The 48,000 square foot venue features an arena with seating up to 5,500 people and a state-of-the-art convention center with flexible configurations. As the naming rights partner, Mountain America branding will be visible throughout the facility, with Mountain America Center prominent on the interior and exterior of the building, including a digital marquee sign along the freeway. Additional naming rights opportunities are available inside the facility.

“Mountain America is pleased to partner with the Idaho Falls Auditorium District in the naming of the Mountain America Center,” says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America. “This venue will serve as a gathering place for the community and allow us to further support the eastern Idaho community by expanding financial education offerings.”

With this partnership, Mountain America will host quarterly financial education events, providing the local community with greater access to financial education resources. Additionally, Mountain America members will receive promotional benefits for select hosted events and guests will have access to multiple ATMs throughout the venue.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 840,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com.

About Idaho Falls Auditorium District (IFAD)

The Idaho Falls Auditorium District was formed in June of 2011 to accomplish the goal of building a multi-purpose event center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The proposed event center will have 27,000 square feet of arena space and 11,500 square feet of meeting space. The 4,000- to 6,000-seat arena will host sporting and entertainment events and the meeting space will host conferences and trade shows. The district is a self-funded public board, tasked with raising funds for the proposed Idaho Falls Event Center. The project will be funded by a 5-percent tax on hotel room bookings and private fundraising.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52650402-f26c-48df-9819-271af446655e

Media Contact: Tony Rasmussen 801-325-6430 trasmussen@macu.com

