SolarWinds to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 1 and Present at Investor Conferences During the Third Quarter

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software for hybrid environments, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The company also plans to present at two investor conferences during the third quarter.



SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

SolarWinds will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 and its business at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT) on Thursday, August 1, 2019. A live webcast of the call will be available on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website at http://investors.solarwinds.com . A live dial-in will be available domestically at (866) 393-4306 and internationally at +1 (734) 385-2616. To access the live call, please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be available on a temporary basis shortly after the event on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website.

The company will issue its earnings release, highlighting its second quarter of 2019 results at approximately 3:15 p.m. CT (4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT) on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

During the third quarter of 2019, SolarWinds executives plan to present at the following investor conferences.

KeyBanc 21 st Annual Technology Leadership Forum on August 13 th in Vail, Colorado

Annual Technology Leadership Forum on August 13 in Vail, Colorado Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference on September 4th in New York, NY

An audio webcast will be available at the time of each presentation and for a limited time thereafter at http://investors.solarwinds.com .

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software. Our products give organizations worldwide, regardless of type, size or IT infrastructure complexity, the power to monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments, whether on-premise, in the cloud, or in hybrid models. We continuously engage with all types of technology professionals—IT operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures. The insights we gain from engaging with them, in places like our THWACK online community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network and systems management software and MSP solutions. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com .

