LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Ascena Retail Group, Inc. To Contact The Firm

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all those who purchased Ascena common stock between September 16, 2015 and June 8, 2017 (the "Class Period"). The case, Newman v. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-13529 was filed on June 7, 2019, and has been assigned to Judge Kevin McNulty.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that the August 2015 acquisition of Ann Inc. ("Ann"), the parent company of Ann Taylor and LOFT (the "Ann Acquisition"), was a complete disaster for the Company as Ann’s operations were in far worse condition than had been represented to the public. In order to mask the true condition of Ann, the Company improperly delayed recognizing an impairment charge to the value of Ann’s goodwill and, as a result, Ascena’s reported income and assets were materially overstated.

On May 17, 2017, Ascena announced that it was revising its third quarter and full year 2017 sales and earnings outlook, due to "a period of unprecedented secular change that is disruptive to traditional business models," and that the Company would be taking an impairment charge. Then on June 8, 2017, Ascena announced its third quarter 2017 financial results, reporting a GAAP loss of $5.29 per diluted share compared to net earnings of $.08 per diluted share in the year-ago period. The loss included a non-cash pre-tax impairment charge of $1.324 billion (after tax impact of $5.22 per diluted share) to write down a portion of the Company’s goodwill and other intangible assets.

On this news, Ascena's share price fell from $2.82 per share on May 17, 2017 to a closing price of $1.82 on June 8, 2017: a $1.00 or a 34.46% drop.

