Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited Investors (PT)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces an investigation on behalf of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited ("Pintec" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PT ) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.



In October 2018, Pintec completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold more than 3.7 million American Depositary Shares (or “ADSs”) at $11.88 per share.

On April 30, 2019, the Company disclosed that it could not timely file its 2018 annual report, its first filing on Form 20-F since it went public. Since the IPO, Pintec’s stock has traded as low as $2.80 per share, significantly below the $11.88 offering price.

