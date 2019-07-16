SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of the Following Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Barnes & Noble’s agreement to be acquired by funds advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited. Shareholders of Barnes & Noble will receive $6.50 in cash for each of Barnes & Noble. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-barnes-and-noble-inc .

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to OMNOVA’s agreement to be acquired by Synthomer plc. Shareholders of OMNOVA will receive $10.15 in cash for each share of OMNOVA owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-omnova-solutions-inc .

Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Aerohive’s agreement to be acquired by Extreme Networks, Inc. Shareholders of Aerohive will receive $4.45 in cash for each share of Aerohive. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-aerohive-networks-inc .

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Rudolph’s agreement to merge with Nanometrics Incorporated. Shareholders of Rudolph will receive 0.8042 shares of Nanometrics common stock for each Rudolph share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-rudolph-technologies-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

