Associa Community Association Services of Indiana Hosts Client Appreciation Night

/EIN News/ -- Carmel, IN, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI) recently hosted clients and vendors at a networking and client appreciation casino night at the Marriott North in Indianapolis, Indiana.



The event hosted more than 150 attendees and highlighted CASI’s appreciation for board members, residents, and vendors as well as cultivated relationships that go beyond just business arrangements. The guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, gambling tables, prizes, and a 50/50 raffle. The evening was not only entertaining but also helped raise money for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.



“It was great to see our industry come together as one community for a night of comradery and friendship to support Associa Cares,” stated Annette Byrd, CMCA®, PCAM®, CASI president. “This event helped our team build relationships with clients and vendors and also allowed us the opportunity to help individuals in need, which is priceless.”



Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.com/.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



