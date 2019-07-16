MUSCLE MAKER GRILL OFFICIALLY OPENS FIRST LOCATION IN WASHINGTON

/EIN News/ -- Health-Focused Fast-Casual Brand to Offer Buy One Get One, Free Wraps and Prizes on Saturday July 20th to Celebrate Grand Opening!

Burleson, TX, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker Grill®, the rapidly expanding fast-casual restaurant brand, promoting a healthy lifestyle by offering nutritious alternatives to traditional dishes, today announced Muscle Maker Grill will hold the official grand opening of its first location in Washington. Providing healthier fuel for an active lifestyle, the health-conscious brand famous for serving lean, protein-based dishes including fresh greens, healthy wraps, fit bowls, skinny flatbreads, fruit smoothies, protein shakes and more will celebrate the occasion by offering select Buy One, Get One Free wraps and prizes from 12:00PM – 4:00PM on Saturday, July 20th. Local vendors including 4EVRGRN, G Gym, Rodan & Fields, Q Sciences, Toolbox Widget, F45 Training and Bella Pole & Dance will be in attendance to meet with guests and to celebrate the opening.

Located at 4301 S. Meridian, Suite E, guests of Muscle Maker Grill will have a choice of four select Buy One, Get One Free wraps from its nutritionally-charged lineup including: the Rocky Wrap – grilled chicken breast, turkey meatballs, reduced-fat mozzarella and marinara in an herb wrap; Santa Fe Wrap – grilled chicken breast, turkey bacon, red beans and brown rice, reduced-fat cheddar cheese and zero carb signature sauce in a jalapeño wrap; MMG Signature Wrap – grilled chicken breast, turkey bacon, reduced fat cheddar cheese, tomatoes and onions with zero carb signature sauce and romaine, spinach and baby kale in a jalapeño wrap; and Caesar Wrap – grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, zero carb Caesar dressing and topped with a touch of parmesan cheese in a spinach wrap.

“We are excited to celebrate the official grand opening of Muscle Maker Grill’s first Washington location in Puyallup,” said Ryan VanCleave, the Muscle Maker Grill franchisee, on behalf of his partnership with Patricia VanCleave. “We were drawn to the brand for its ability to provide a healthy alternative that doesn’t sacrifice taste, in bright, social atmosphere for our guests to enjoy. We look forward to serving a variety of delicious, healthier for you options that Muscle Maker Grill has to offer, and becoming an active part of the Puyallup community and beyond.”

Frequent Muscle Maker Grill guests can also take advantage of its loyalty program, Muscle Maker Grill Rewards, where points are awarded for every dollar spent towards free or discounted menu items. Cards are not required to participate as members can provide their phone number or use the mobile app, Muscle Maker Grill Rewards, to receive notifications announcing new menu items, special events and more. Interested guests must register on the mobile app or at musclemakergrill.com/rewards before points can be redeemed.

Muscle Maker Grill of Puyallup is located at 4301 S. Meridian, Suite E, open Monday – Saturday from 10:00AM – 8:00PM and Sunday 11:00AM – 7:00PM. Convenient carry-out, delivery, phone-in and online orders are available. Muscle Maker Grill also offers catering for any occasion. Guests may reach the restaurant directly by calling (253) 466-3992 or by visiting its website, https://www.orderstart.com/mmgpuyallup.

For more information on Muscle Maker Grill and its variety of menu offerings, visit www.musclemakergrill.com. Muscle Maker Grill also can be found on Facebook, where fans can participate in online promotions, engage with other health-conscious individuals and receive updates on new menu items, store openings and tips on how to live a healthy lifestyle.

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high-quality, great-tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features chicken, grass-fed beef, steak, turkey, pasta, burgers, flatbread pizzas, wraps, and entrée salads. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Media Contact: Aimee Infante



(609) 408-0197

