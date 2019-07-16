Forty Seven, Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty Seven, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTSV), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $75,000,000 of shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Forty Seven. In connection with this offering, Forty Seven expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $11,250,000 of additional shares of common stock.



Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, as well as Nasdaq approval, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offered shares of common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and was declared effective. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. Prospective investors should read the preliminary prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying prospectus and other documents we have filed with the SEC for more complete information about us and the offering. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, Third Floor, New York, New York 10010, by telephone (800) 221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact

Hannah Deresiewicz – IR contact, Forty Seven, Inc.

Stern Investor Relations Inc.

hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com

(212) 362-1200



