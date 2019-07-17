LendVer Names Strategic Capital its 2019 Best Alternative Business Loan Marketplace

LendVer's 2019 Best Alternative Business Loan Marketplace

The reputable and free database of vetted Best lenders announces leader in alternative business lending

Over 84% of applicants are approved for financing by Strategic Capital and the firm has provided over $216 million to over 3,400 small business owners” — lendver.com

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendVer, the reputable database of vetted business and investment property lenders has finalized its review process for the 2019 Best Alternative Business Loan Marketplace, and has selected Kansas based Strategic Capital.

Strategic Capital operates as a syndicated marketplace to match borrowers with the correct financing for their business, and the firm's proprietary software enables it to generate multiple affordable loan options in as little as 24 hours. Term loans, business credit lines, business cash advances, invoice financing, equipment leasing and asset based lending are all available through Strategic Capital.

Strategic Capital Co-Founder Ryan Ridgway stated, "It's very exciting to be ranked as the Best Alternative Business Loan Marketplace by LendVer. This reiterates our belief that there is no better option than Strategic Capital to help business owners on their path to financing. We're honored to be selected among the ranks of the other credible and trustworthy lenders in the LendVer database."

Over 84% of applicants are approved for financing by Strategic Capital and the firm has provided over $216 million to over 3,400 small business owners. Strategic Capital maintains an A+ BBB rating, a 5-Star TrustPilot Rating and is committed to pairing borrowers with the financing option that is most beneficial to their business.

LendVer is pleased to be featuring Strategic Capital amid its carefully curated list of the industry's best business lenders. Those business owners interested in reviewing financing options through Strategic Capital, can do so for no cost and without their credit being affected by clicking here.

ABOUT LENDVER

LendVer (https://www.lendver.com/) was established to provide a reputable and free database of vetted Best Lenders for business and investment property loan seekers. With federal regulation lax in the commercial loan space, borrowers can now be confident they can find legitimate and trustworthy lenders, not impostors. At LendVer, we believe access to credible lenders should be available to everyone at no cost and without the need to enter personal information, grapple with tedious questionnaires, or wade through pop-up and banner ads.

Hours of research go into the LendVer selection process. Best Lenders have been selected on a merit basis and pay nothing to be featured. Our reviews and informative articles will save time and aggravation in loan searches, and provide the tools to borrow confidently.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.