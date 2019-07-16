Press Release Regarding the Kidnapping of the crew of a Turkish Commercial Vessel

A Turkish Cargo ship on route from Douala to Abidjan was attacked by pirates off the Nigerian coast on the evening of July 13. Pirates have taken hostage some of the Turkish crew members. The ship currently is anchored at the port of Tema (Ghana). Authorities of Nigeria and Ghana have been approached in order to secure the release of the Turkish crew.

The issue is being closely followed by our Ministry and relevant authorities.



