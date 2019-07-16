Smithfield® Helps At-Home Cooks Save Time in the Kitchen With “Real Fresh, Real Flavor, Real Fast” Contest & Sweepstakes

One Grand Prize Winner Will Receive the Ultimate Wine Country Experience

/EIN News/ -- SMITHFIELD, Va., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield® is encouraging at-home cooks to share their 30-minute or less recipe ideas and cooking tips with the Smithfield “Real Fresh, Real Flavor, Real Fast” contest and sweepstakes. From now through Sept. 13, visit SmithfieldRealFlavorRealFast.com to submit your time-saving tips using Smithfield Marinated Fresh Pork for a chance to win. One grand prize winner will receive the ultimate Wine Country experience – a four-day/three-night trip for two to Napa Valley, Calif. including roundtrip airfare, premium hotel accommodations, VIP tours and tastings at premium wineries, and more.



Time-saving tips must be 50 words or less, and fit within one of three contest categories: Meal Preparation, Cooking Method, or Perfect Pairing (side dish). Entries will be judged and scored on originality and creativity, and how well the tip helps saves time in the kitchen. Plus, from Sept. 18 through Oct. 11, fans can vote on their favorite tips and tricks to win hundreds of sweepstakes prizes. Fifteen semi-finalists will be awarded a $50 pre-paid debit card and the top three scoring entries will receive a Smithfield gift pack.

“Our Smithfield Marinated Fresh Pork products help eliminate prep work, so you can easily enjoy fresh, fast, and flavorful dishes in a matter of minutes,” said Britney Martinez, brand manager for Smithfield Foods. “We hope this contest inspires at-home cooks to reinvent their weeknight routines, and we can’t wait to see how they save time in the kitchen while creating high-quality, convenient and delicious meals."

Smithfield Marinated Fresh Pork is a collection of slow-marinated and perfectly seasoned fresh pork loin filets, tenderloins, roasts, chops, and ribs that are made from 100 percent all-natural fresh pork with no artificial ingredients. Available in a variety of delicious flavors including Roasted Garlic & Herb, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Slow Smoked Mesquite, Sweet Teriyaki and Roasted Garlic & Cracked Black Pepper, you can grill, roast, sauté, or slow-cook for hassle-free meals any night of the week.

For official contest rules, as well as quick and easy recipe ideas, wine pairings and more, please visit SmithfieldRealFlavorRealFast.com .

Rules & Regulations

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. A purchase or payment will not increase your chances of winning a prize. Open to individual, legal residents of the U.S. and D.C. and Puerto Rico, 21 years of age or older. Promotion consists of a contest and a sweepstakes. Contest begins 7/15/19 at 12:00:01 PM ET and ends 9/13/19 at 11:59:59 AM ET; Sweepstakes begins 9/18/19 at 12:00:01 PM ET and ends 10/11/19 at 11:59:59 AM ET. Odds of winning a sweepstakes prize will be determined by the number of eligible entries received. Subject to Official Rules & Entry details available at www.SmithfieldRealFlavorRealFast.com. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by: Smithfield Fresh Meats Sales Corp., 111 Commerce St., Smithfield, VA 23430.

About Smithfield

A leading provider of high-quality pork products, Smithfield was founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, establishing the town as the “Ham Capital of the World.” From hand-trimmed bacon and slow-smoked holiday hams to marinated tenderloins, Smithfield brings artistry, authenticity and a commitment to heritage, flavor, and handcrafted excellence to everything it produces. With a vast product portfolio including smoked meats, hams, bacon, sausage, ribs, and a wide variety of fresh pork cuts, the company services retail, foodservice, and deli channels across the United States and 30 countries abroad. All of Smithfield’s products meet the highest quality and safety standards in the industry. To learn more about how Flavor Hails from Smithfield, please visit www.Smithfield.com , www.Twitter.com/SmithfieldBrand , and www.Facebook.com/CookingWithSmithfield . Smithfield is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.SmithfieldFoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

