Anthony & Sylvan Pools Hires Matthew Chiappa as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- DOYLESTOWN, Pa., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthony & Sylvan Pools , the premier swimming pool and spa builder in the United States, announced today that it has hired Matthew Chiappa as its Chief Financial Officer.



In his new role, Chiappa will oversee the financial department and implement initiatives and strategic improvements for the company’s continued financial success. He will also be responsible for financial planning, managing agreements, taxes and identifying new systems and solutions to streamline Anthony & Sylvan’s financial department.

“I am certain that Matt is going to bring tremendous value as Chief Financial Officer,” said Mark Koide, CEO of Anthony & Sylvan Pools. “His level of experience and expertise are exactly what we need to ensure that the company continues along a path of financial success.”

Chiappa will be taking the financial reins from Martin Iles, Anthony & Sylvan’s Chief Financial Officer since 2007. After having been with the company for more than 23 years, Iles will be leaving to pursue other business opportunities.

“Martin’s leadership over the last 23 years has made a significant impact on our company,” said Koide. “He was instrumental in leading us through many challenges. Martin has been an integral part of the Anthony & Sylvan family. We wish him the best as he moves toward a new path in his career.”

Chiappa was most recently the CFO at Preferred Sands, where he held various financial roles during his 10-year tenure, including Vice President of Finance and Business Operations. Previously, he was a senior manager in the Assurance Practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and worked in the Financial Services group, with a focus on various real estate clients, including public and private REITs, homebuilders and real estate funds.

Chiappa received a Bachelor of Science in accounting from La Salle University. A native of Doylestown, he now resides in Ambler with his wife Meghann and his two active daughters.

