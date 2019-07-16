Sunwing announces return of twice-weekly direct flights from Montreal to Havana

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is making it easier for Montreal residents to explore Cuba’s capital, Havana , this coming winter. For the first time since 2012, the tour operator is offering a direct flight service twice a week on Mondays and Fridays from Montreal to Havana, from December 13, 2019 until March 13, 2020. With the addition of this returning route, Montreal travellers have more choices than ever for their tropical getaway, with 28 of the tour operator’s most popular destinations available from their doorstep this winter.



Celebrating its 500th anniversary this year, the capital city of Cuba , Havana has a rich history and fascinating heritage to uncover. Visitors will feel like they’ve travelled back in time as they stroll along the cobblestone streets of Old Havana , lined with picturesque Baroque architecture and classic American cars. Travellers can even follow in the footsteps of famous author Ernest Hemingway , who called the city home for over 20 years, by discovering some of his favourite old haunts on a Sunwing Experiences excursion.

Sam Char, Executive Vice President for Sunwing Travel Group in Quebec, commented on the news, “We are excited to once again be offering Montreal residents the popular direct flight service to Havana. As the world’s largest vacation provider to Cuba we’re thrilled to be offering even more vacation options in this varied destination that has a perennial appeal for our customers in Quebec.”

President and Chief Executive Officer of Aéroports de Montréal, Philippe Rainville, was pleased to welcome the new route, “We are delighted that our partner, Sunwing, is once again offering a direct flight to Havana, the historic heart of Cuba and a place that is especially popular with Quebecers. The addition of this flight further broadens air service from YUL for the benefit of all travellers looking for a little warmth during the long winter months.”

Sunwing offers a range of accommodation options in and around Havana, from laidback resorts by the beach to hotels in the heart of the city. Travellers who take advantage of the new direct flight service may choose to stay at Bravo Club Arenal , located just a short 20-minute drive from Old Havana where guests can soak in the local culture or kick back and relax poolside with a refreshing mojito. Vacationers could also opt for the Hotel Atlantico , offering the best of both worlds with a beautiful beach area and a complimentary shuttle service to downtown Havana.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access*, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

*Available at select Canadian airports.

