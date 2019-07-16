Financial Gravity Announces Fueled Coaching Program for Tax Professionals

/EIN News/ -- ALLEN, Texas, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB:FGCO) (“Financial Gravity” or the “Company”), a Fractional Family Office®, announced today the newest addition to the Tax Master Network, Fueled Coaching by Chief Tax Strategist Edward Lyon. This is the latest program enhancement to be added since the Tax Master Network launched in August 2018.



Fueled is a monthly group coaching program that helps tax professionals develop the real-world business development skills needed to grow a tax-planning business. Modules include interactive quizzes and exercises to challenge the way tax professionals think about themselves, their businesses, and their relationships with prospects and clients. Each course includes a monthly webinar that allows participants to explore answers in depth and compare lessons with fellow participants. The program is not theory based, but is focused on practical strategies to deliver immediate, measurable results.

”I’ve personally coached hundreds of tax professionals to success. I’ve helped turn struggling five-figure practitioners into six-figure and seven-figure successes. I’ve helped turn commodity tax preparers into high-value tax planners. I’ve coached tax professionals how to envision their dream businesses and take practical, concrete steps towards realizing those dreams,” explains Financial Gravity’s Chief Tax Strategist, Edward Lyon. “The Fueled program takes my 12 years of coaching experience and condenses them into quick, concise monthly modules, packed with information and provocative questions to help tax professionals build a business model that is not eliminated by Artificial Intelligence or other technology advances.”

Available through membership in the Tax Master Network® at the Advanced and Elite level. You can learn more at www.TaxMasterNetwork.com/Fueled.

NOTICE: We are updating the Tax Master Network phone number to 469.342.9100. The 513.321.2820 number will be out of service on May 31st.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc., is an innovative Fractional Family Office® providing integrated tax, business, and financial solutions to small business owners and high net-worth individuals. Services are focused on helping clients realize personal and professional goals while building wealth, most often through potential tax savings, lowered costs, and efficiency improvements. Through its partner network consisting of trained and certified financial advisors, tax professionals and independent sales agents, the Company currently provides its products and services nationwide. For more information, visit www.financialgravity.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity’s business and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Jennifer Sanford

jennifer@financialgravity.com

469-342-2232



