North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) expands Anesthesia Services in Chicago, welcomes Anesthesia Clinicians at Little Company of Mary Hospital

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) , one of the leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies in the US, announces that it is expanding anesthesia services in its Central Region with the addition of Little Company of Mary Hospital (LCMH) in Evergreen Park, Illinois. NAPA is delighted to welcome the anesthesia clinicians at LCMH, who will continue to provide clinical care to LCM patients as new members of the NAPA team. The new relationship is effective as of August 5, 2019.

LCMH is an independent, not-for-profit hospital that since 1930 has served the community in and beyond Evergreen Park, a village located southwest of downtown Chicago. The hospital is known worldwide as the site of the world’s first successful organ transplant on June 17, 1950; today anesthesia clinicians at LCMH care for patients in approximately 9,000 procedures, including approximately 1,000 deliveries.

John Hanlon MD, MMM, President and CEO of LCMH, said, “We believe NAPA is an excellent anesthesia partner for LCMH. With its significant local presence in Chicagoland, supported by its national scale and infrastructure, NAPA has the resources to support our clinical needs. Furthermore, the partnership model we have entered into aligns our interests in adding value to patients, surgeons, and our administrative team. In aligning with NAPA, we have access to leading-edge resources proven to drive quality, safety, and satisfaction. Above all, NAPA shares our commitment to creating exceptional patient experiences.”

“NAPA warmly welcomes LCMH and its anesthesia team,” said John F. Di Capua, MD, CEO of NAPA. “Through this new partnership, NAPA will bring its robust operational capabilities to LCMH, enhanced by an effective regional infrastructure that provides exceptional flexibility and opportunities for anesthesia clinicians practicing at LCMH. Dr. Hanlon and his administrative team will also find that NAPA works to optimize both clinical and operational outcomes through a collaborative approach, whether in the operating room or the executive office. Most importantly, NAPA’s mission to 'always do what’s right for the patient' will help increase patient and surgeon satisfaction at LCMH, building loyalty and helping the organization grow.”

Ali Ekbatani DO, MBA, NAPA’s Senior Vice President of Clinical Services, Central Region, added, “By aligning with NAPA, the anesthesia clinicians at LCMH will become part of a team approaching 100 NAPA clinicians who are presently serving patients at our Chicago-area hospitals and ASCs. We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues at LCMH to our Central Region and Chicago area peer groups and leadership development opportunities, as well as our meaningful programs that promote professional and personal growth.”

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. In three decades, NAPA has grown to become one of the nation’s leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies, serving more than 1.2 million patients annually in more than 300 healthcare facilities throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com

