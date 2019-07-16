SignalFx Named to Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups 2019 List

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SignalFx , the leader in real-time cloud monitoring and observability for infrastructure, microservices, and applications, has been named to Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startups 2019 , an annual list which recognizes companies in the U.S. that are most likely to achieve billion-dollar valuations in coming years.



Together with TrueBridge Capital, Forbes narrowed the nominations of 150 startups down to just 25 that are included on this list, examining each company’s financials and beyond to do so. This is the fifth year that Forbes has published the list.

“Distinctions like this one from Forbes are a recognition of the incredible journey we’ve been on at SignalFx and further validation of our future potential in the market,” said Karthik Rau, Co-Founder and CEO. “SignalFx is uniquely equipped to help organizations as they invest aggressively in cloud and digital transformation initiatives, and we’re excited to continue enabling the world’s most innovative companies as they tackle the complex problem of monitoring and observability. Thank you to the SignalFx team as well as our customers and partners for joining us on this journey.”

SignalFx offers the only the only monitoring and observability platform based on real-time streaming analytics that can identify and alert on problems in seconds wherever they may occur in today’s increasingly complex cloud-native operating environments. The platform’s unique NoSample™ tail-based distributed tracing architecture allows users to observe every single transaction—not just a small sample—providing a more accurate view of the system’s behaviour. Leveraging its advanced analytics, SignalFx provides directed troubleshooting capabilities that allow developers to quickly filtering findings in real-time, identify the root cause of issues, and initiate fixes before they impact customers.

This recognition comes just weeks after SignalFx announced it raised $75 Million in funding led by Tiger Global Management with participation from existing investors. SignalFx also made major updates to its real-time cloud monitoring and observability platform in 2018 and year-to-date in 2019.

In November 2018, SignalFx launched SignalFx Microservices APM™, the industry’s first real-time application performance monitoring solution for microservices, which is based on the innovative NoSample™ architecture. Additionally, SignalFx released major platform update s featuring enhancements to SignalFx Service Bureau as well as deeper partnerships with major cloud providers Amazon Web Services (AWS), with support of AWS App Mesh and Amazon EventBridge services; Google Cloud Provider (GCP), with support of Google Cloud Functions, Istio on GKE, Knative, Cloud Run, and Cloud Run on GKE ; and Microsoft Azure, with support of Azure Functions, Azure Virtual Machine, and Azure App Service .

SignalFx also continues to grow globally, with the opening of a Research & Development and Support Office in Krakow, Poland, expanded operations throughout EMEA and Australia, and new production deployments across multiple global locations and cloud providers.

About SignalFx

SignalFx, the only real-time cloud monitoring platform for infrastructure, microservices, and applications, collects and analyzes metrics and traces across every component in your cloud environment. Built on a massively scalable streaming architecture, SignalFx applies advanced analytics and data-science-directed troubleshooting to let operators find the root cause of issues in seconds. SignalFx is trusted by leading enterprises across most every industry sector. SignalFx is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, General Catalyst, and Tiger Global Management.

