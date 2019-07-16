CGE Energy Announces the Conversion of Preferred Stock into Common Stock

Company completes important step to strengthen its balance sheet and raise its profile within the investment community

/EIN News/ -- BRIGHTON, Mich., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGE Energy, Inc. (OTCPink: CGEI), a leading energy solutions provider and developer of comprehensive energy projects, announced today that 68,000,000 shares of its Preferred Stock have been converted on a one-for-one basis into shares of its Common Stock. At a special meeting of shareholders held on May 23, 2019, CGE Energy received the approval of shareholders holding approximately 74.45% of its issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock to allow for this conversion.



Immediately prior to the conversion, there were 92,000,000 shares of Common Stock authorized and 100,000,000 shares of Preferred Stock authorized. Immediately after the conversion, 160,000,000 shares of Common Stock were authorized and 32,000,000 shares of Preferred Stock were authorized. As a result, there is no change in total authorized shares.



"The conversion provides us flexibility to use newly converted and issued shares of our common stock to further our business development efforts,” said Chairman of the Board, Gary Westerholm.



CGE Energy is in the process of raising capital with a mid-market, New York-based investment bank.

Bryan Zaplitny, President and Chief Executive Officer of CGE Energy commented, "CGE Energy is well-positioned to continue delivering innovative energy solutions and outstanding value to our customers. We have built a strong sales pipeline, an experienced management team, and a sound financial structure. Along with our Marcum LLP audit and up-list plans, this share conversion is an important step in our efforts to raise additional capital to accelerate our growth."

About CGE Energy, Inc.

CGE Energy, Inc. makes it easy for businesses, local governments, and non-profits to receive the benefits of sustainable energy projects with no upfront cost. CGE hand-selects the very best facilities to partner with and turns their wasted energy into immediate and continuous savings for the customer. By uniquely selling sustainability-as-a-service, CGE’s proprietary Sustain business model delivers an exclusive combination of today’s best energy efficiency and sustainable energy generation technologies, including CGE’s exclusive WIND•e20® wind turbine.



Press Release Contacts

Alpha IR Group

Robert Winters or Josh Littman

312-445-2870

CGEI@alpha-ir.com



CGE Energy, Inc.

Paul Schneider, VP Marketing

248-446-1344

pschneider@cgeenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to us on the date hereof and speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.



