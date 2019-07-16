WANdisco Partners with Databricks to Rapidly Migrate On-Premises Hadoop Analytic Workloads with LiveMigrator to Azure Databricks

Joint solution provides hyper-fast, non-blocking data migration to reliable data lakes at scale with Delta Lake

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the LiveData company, announced today a partnership with Databricks , the leader in unified analytics and founded by the original creators of Apache Spark™, to accelerate and dramatically simplify the migration of on-premises Hadoop analytics workloads to Azure Databricks.



WANdisco’s LiveMigrator effortlessly migrates petabytes of unstructured data to the cloud in one pass, rather than costly and risky multiple attempts that can take three to six months and block users from making changes. LiveMigrator provides non-blocking and continuous data migration, automatic transition from Hadoop to Delta Lake with Azure Databricks, while enabling a hybrid cloud architecture for migrating production applications. Delta Lake provides ACID transaction support and schema enforcement that delivers reliable data lakes at scale and makes datasets ready for downstream analytics.

To undergo digital transformation, many organizations migrate to Azure to take advantage of its modern data and AI services. Bringing the WANdisco Fusion Platform capabilities with its patented and secure consensus technology, bi-directional selective replication system, and ultra-fast non-blocking scanner together with Azure Databricks makes it seamless and efficient to migrate on-premises Hadoop analytics workloads.

“By combining WANdisco’s LiveMigrator with Delta Lake, enterprises get the best of both worlds – seamless and secure migration of petabyte-sized data to the cloud and the power of strong, cloud-based analytics,” said WANdisco CEO and co-founder David Richards. “With this partnership, enterprises have a powerful option to quickly and painlessly move their organization to the cloud and take advantage of increased productivity, security and insightful data analytics available to employees anywhere at any time.”

“As organizations modernize their IT infrastructure to support AI initiatives, transitioning to the cloud for agility and efficiency is a key component. Rightfully so, organizations want to migrate from legacy on-premises infrastructure to reliable data lakes at scale, which is not only made possible, but simplified with WANdisco and Azure Databricks,” said Michael Hoff, senior vice president of Business Development and Partners at Databricks.

To learn more about this exciting partnership and joint solutions, sign up for a WANdisco and Databricks joint webinar on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the LiveData company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize their IT infrastructure with its groundbreaking distributed coordination engine (DConE) in the WANdisco Fusion platform, enabling companies to generate hyperscale economics with the same IT budget — across multiple development environments, data centers, and cloud providers. WANdisco Fusion powers hundreds of the Global 2000, including Cisco Systems, Allianz, AMD, Juniper, Morgan Stanley and more. With significant OEM relationships with IBM and Dell EMC and go-to-market partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle, Alibaba and other industry titans – WANdisco is igniting a LiveData movement worldwide. For more information on WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com ﻿ .

Media Contact

Josh Turner

Silicon Valley Communications

turner@siliconvpr.com

+1 (917) 231-0550



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.