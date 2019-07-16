Justice Unveils “This Year We Will” Back-to-School Campaign Aimed to Empower Girls and Offer Confidence-Driving Fashion

Girls Invited to Walk in In-Store Fashion Shows Where Top Trends Will Be On Full Display

/EIN News/ -- NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We may have a few more weeks of summer fun, but tweens are already getting excited, and likely a little nervous, for the first day of school. To help give girls a little extra boost of confidence and encouragement as they get ready to start the new school year, Justice, the #1 destination for all things tween girls, is launching its new Back-to-School campaign - “This Year We Will” - aiming to provide confidence-boosting support and fashion that celebrates each girl’s individual style and empowers them to feel ready to excel during the new school year.



“Back-to-School is an exciting time in the lives of tweens - reuniting with friends, meeting new teachers and joining after-school activities, but we also know that these new experiences can cause a little anxiety,” said Lece Lohr, President for Justice Brand. “Our mission is to help girls shake off those nerves and walk into their first day of school with confidence. Our new campaign, ‘This Year We Will,’ aims to offer offers girls not only great new looks, but provide them with confidence-boosting opportunities that make each girl feel special from our empowering in-store events to the inspiring new content on the Live Justice App to our continued partnerships with like-minded brands, such as Girls on the Run.”

In-store Fashion Shows and Events

Justice’s back-to-school campaign is full of great in-store events where all our girls and their parents can have fun while getting their back-to-school wardrobe ready for prime time.

Fashion Shows!: The fun kicks off with Justice’s eagerly anticipated #LiveJustice Fashion Show in all Justice stores nationwide on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., local time. Every girl is invited to join the fun and choose their favorite back-to-school outfits, strut down the catwalk with their bestie, create photo props that celebrate their unique style and walk away feeling confident for their first day of school! Attendees will also leave with a cute freebie inspired by Justice’s back-to-school promise and mantra, “This Year We Will.” Parents will also appreciate the back-to-school celebration with an in-store promotion of 40% off one full-price item during the event. Select stores will have special guest hosts by some popular tween influencers: Jessalyn Grace at Fashion Fair in Fresno, CA; Annie Rose at LaCenterra in Katy, TX; and GEM Sisters at Glendale Galleria in Los Angeles, CA!

The fun kicks off with Justice’s eagerly anticipated #LiveJustice Fashion Show in all Justice stores nationwide on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., local time. After Hours Event: On August 4, all stores will stay open from 6pm - 8pm so that parents and daughters can have a special back to school shopping spree! Guests can browse the top trends to find their perfect outfit for the first day of school, take part in a fun first day of school photo opportunity and walk away with a free Live Justice notebook. Parents will love the in-store deals, like $10 off a $50 purchase, $25 off a $100 purchase, $50 off a $150 purchase and more!

Latest Looks and Trends

Heading into the new school year, tweens can load up on the latest trends, from camo to animal prints and denim to metallics, so that they can put their best - and most confident - foot forward. In addition to new apparel that helps girls stand out in the crowd and celebrate their unique style, tweens can complete their looks with adorable back-to-school essentials, like flip sequin backpacks, sleeved water bottles and colorful lunch totes complete with their initial! Justice is also offering everyday essentials like denim with fun twists like pearls, lace patches and floral embroidery.

Giving Back

To further support the mission of empowering girls for the Back to School season, Justice will again partner with Girls on the Run International, a transformational physical activity-based, positive youth development program for girls in 3rd to 8th grade designed to develop and enhance girls' competencies to successfully navigate life experiences. Customers are enabled to make charitable donations to this amazing organization in all Justice stores nationwide between August 5 through October 12.

Deals, Steals and All the Feels

To make sure you stay on budget, but have the latest looks, Justice has great promotions going all season long.

Club Justice Shopping Pass: If you aren’t part of the Club Justice rewards program, sign up now for great deals and perks! And exclusively for Back-to-School, Justice will be offering a new perk, the Club Justice Shopping Pass - the more you buy, the more you earn! Between July 17 - 29, buy ANY 3 tops, bottoms or backpack and earn a $10 bonus reward! Buy ANY 6 items and earn $20 bonus! It’s that easy! Bonus rewards redeem August 8 - 21.



If you aren’t part of the Club Justice rewards program, sign up now for great deals and perks! And exclusively for Back-to-School, Justice will be offering a new perk, the Club Justice Shopping Pass - the more you buy, the more you earn! Between July 17 - 29, buy ANY 3 tops, bottoms or backpack and earn a $10 bonus reward! Buy ANY 6 items and earn $20 bonus! It’s that easy! Bonus rewards redeem August 8 - 21. Free Gifts with Purchase : Who doesn’t love a little something FREE? During Back-to-School, Justice will have tons of great gifts with purchase all season long. Art Binder w/$80 purchase (July 26-29) Supply Kit w/$100 purchase (Aug. 2-5) Duffle w/$100 purchase (Aug. 9-12) Headphones w/$85 purchase (Aug. 16-19) Lipgloss Key Chain w/$50 purchase (Aug. 29- Sept. 1)

: Who doesn’t love a little something FREE? During Back-to-School, Justice will have tons of great gifts with purchase all season long.

Get and Stay Connected!

Lastly, girls can connect with friends on the refreshed Live Justice App, available now with a completely new look! Not only do girls have instant access to Justice’s latest looks to build her Wishlist, but they can also check out insider information, exclusive content and fun games and quizzes!

For more information and great Back-to-School shopping details, please visit www.shopjustice.com and follow Justice on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

About Justice

Justice clothing is the #1 destination for all things tween girl. Based in New Albany, Ohio, Justice currently operates 830 stores in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America, Asia and the Middle East. Justice is part of the ascena retail group, which owns Catherines, dressbarn, Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant, and Lou & Grey. Visit Justice at shopjustice.com or on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Kelly Kaufman

Praytell for Justice

kelly@praytellagency.com

(773) 531-7737

Traci Graziani

Justice

tgraziani@justiceretail.com

(614) 775-3570

