Regional Doll Show Comes to Casper, Wyoming

Meet Me In The Middle Doll Club is set to make its mark on Casper when it brings its vintage, antique and modern dolls, toys, teddy bears and miniatures show and sale to Natrona County August 23 - 24, 2019.





“We are thrilled that Meet Me in the Middle Doll Club has chosen Casper as the destination for their event,” said Brook Kaufmann, CEO of Visit Casper. “This antique to modern show and sale should be a blast for everyone and will bring people from around the region to Natrona County.”

This event will kick off Friday, August 23 with two pre-show tours at the Bishop Home and The Nicolaysen Art Museum. The Historic Bishop Home will be available to tour from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. as it shows off the vintage doll and toy collections of the Bishop family, while The Nicolaysen Art Museum will be open for tours from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., with a special exhibit displaying a wide variety of antique doll houses.

The show and sale portion of this event is Saturday, August 24 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center, where antique, vintage and modern dolls, toys, teddy bears and miniatures will be on display and for sale. Additional show highlights include doll clothing, accessories, furniture, books, patterns and supplies.

Admission for this event is $5 per person and kids attend for free. You can receive a discount upon entry by visiting DollShowUSA.com and printing a $1 off coupon. To reserve a hotel room, contact the Ramkota Hotel before August 9, 2019 at 307-266-6000 and use the group code 10335Q for a discounted room rate.

Doll collecting is one of the largest hobby groups in the world. Meet Me in the Middle Doll Club is part of the United Federation Doll Clubs which is a non-profit organization that explores research, education, conservation, and appreciation of dolls.

If you’re interested in more information about this show contact Kay Schrader, Casper Doll Show Chairman at schrader1501@blackfoot.net or 406-360-7214.

More information on planning a trip to Casper can be found at www.VisitCasper.com.

About Visit Casper

Visit Casper is the official destination management organization for Natrona County and is dedicated to enhancing the county’s economic base through tourism. Casper is Wyoming’s second-largest city and is known for world-class fly-fishing on the North Platte River; is the annual host for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR); and has been named one of the top mountain towns in the country by Men’s Journal. More information can be found at www.VisitCasper.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or discover images and content with #VisitCasper.

