The McNulty Foundation Announces Four New Laureates for 2019

The Laureates for the $100,000 leadership award are working in India, the United States, South Africa and across Central America. The announcement will be celebrated on July 24 at the Resnick Aspen Action Forum. Watch the Laureates share their bold visions, following an interview with international statesman & McNulty Prize juror Olara Otunnu at 6:00 MDT on July 24: agln.aspeninstitute.org/live

Aspen, CO, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Aspen Institute and Anne Welsh McNulty announced the 12th annual John P. McNulty Prize Laureates, five extraordinary individuals who have leveraged their expertise, experience and networks to build and lead transformative social impact ventures.

The efforts of the 2019 Laureates have expanded opportunity across diverse communities and regions. In the United States, Mothers Out Front is giving a new, powerful constituency of mothers the tools to organize and influence local and state policy on the most pressing issue facing future generations: climate change. In India, Milk Mantra is redefining responsible business and creating opportunities for millions of marginalized dairy farmers to climb out of poverty with transparent pricing, financial inclusion and dignity. Across Central America, a collective of Vital Voices chapters are providing leadership opportunities to enable the economic and social development of women and girls in a region fraught with gender inequality and poverty. In South Africa, CiTi is leading the continent’s first and largest tech incubator and is building an inclusive workforce by placing previously unemployed young people into tech jobs.

Whether it’s a living wage for workers and ethical choices for consumers, giving strivers a path into the future economy, dismantling cultural misogyny, or giving moms and communities the tools to fight climate change, these ventures represent the best uses of human energy and ingenuity.

“We live in a world of equal humanity and unequal opportunity. These leaders are creatively using their talents and resources to remove hurdles that keep communities, families and individuals from improving their circumstances.” said Anne Welsh McNulty, President of the McNulty Foundation and Trustee of the Aspen Institute, “They are creating virtuous cycles of positive impact.”

The McNulty Foundation gives the Prize annually to honor the visionary work of Fellows of the Aspen Global Leadership Network. The 2019 Laureates will be recognized on July 24 at the Resnick Aspen Action Forum. Each Laureate will receive $25,000 to further their venture. An international jury, including former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, international statesman Olara Otunnu, development expert Brizio Biondi-Morra, and Ford Foundation president Darren Walker will select the McNulty Prize winner, whose venture will receive $100,000, and be recognized in November in New York City.

The 2019 Laureates:



MOTHERS OUT FRONT: | United States

Former executive Kelsey Wirth is tapping an unlikely force against climate change, and mobilizing a grassroots movement to influence decision-makers and lead the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.

mothersoutfront.org



MILK MANTRA | India

Global executive turned entrepreneur Srikumar Misra is transforming livelihoods for rural farmers in Eastern India, while disrupting India’s massive dairy market with ethical sourcing and a socially conscious, innovation-led business model.

milkmantra.com



VITAL VOICES CENTRAL AMERICA | Central America

Initiated by Maria Pacheco and carried on by Alexandra Kissling, a coalition of Central Americans are tackling gender inequality across the region through economic, social and political empowerment, ultimately changing the narrative about the role of women and gender in society.

vitalvoices.org

CAPE INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY INITIATIVE (CiTi) | South Africa

Entrepreneur Joshin Raghubar is driving the technology and entrepreneurial ecosystem in Cape Town and beyond, and working across government, business and society to build an inclusive, future-proof economy.

citi.org.za

About The John P. McNulty Prize

Founded by Anne Welsh McNulty in honor of her late husband, the McNulty Prize celebrates the boldness and impact of individuals who are using their entrepreneurial spirit and expertise to address the world’s toughest challenges. Each year, the winner is selected by an international jury that has included Mary Robinson, Bill Gates, Sr. and Sir Richard Branson. The winner receives $100,000 and each Laureate receives $25,000 to further his or her venture. The Prize is given in partnership with the Aspen Institute, and recognizes exceptional leadership ventures undertaken by Fellows of the Aspen Global Leadership Network. For more information, visit mcnultyfound.org. Follow @McNultyPrize on Twitter and @McNultyFoundation on Instagram.

The Aspen Global Leadership Network (AGLN) is a growing, worldwide community of more than 3,000 high-integrity, entrepreneurial leaders from over 60 countries who share a commitment to enlightened leadership and to using their creativity, energy and resources to tackle the foremost societal challenges of our times. Fellows convene annually at the AGLN’s flagship event, the Resnick Aspen Action Forum. For more information, visit agln.aspeninstitute.org.

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, DC. Its mission is to foster leadership based on enduring values and to provide a nonpartisan venue for dealing with critical issues. The Institute is based in Washington, DC; Aspen, Colorado; and on the Wye River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. It also has offices in New York City and an international network of partners. For more information, visit aspeninstitute.org.





