ThinPrint Launches its Cloud Partner Program for Microsoft CSPs to Easily Integrate Printing-as-a-Service

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN, DENVER, and LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinPrint , the leading print management expert and selected Microsoft launch partner, today announced the launch of the ThinPrint Partner Program for Microsoft CSPs at Microsoft Inspire in Las Vegas (booth #1405). With ThinPrint’s ezeep cloud printing solution selected as Microsoft’s preferred printing approach for Windows Virtual Desktop, the new partner model is designed for cloud service providers to easily integrate ThinPrint’s ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop into their services portfolio.



Printing is evolving, with customers increasingly turning to cloud services to keep pace with today’s business environments. However, when programs are moved to the cloud, printing is often replaced by a simple PDF download and the rest is left to the user to figure out on their own. What seems acceptable for proof of concepts results in significant effort for line-of-business applications. ThinPrint’s ezeep is an innovative cloud printing service that ensures printing remains simple, fast and secure, even in complex environments with multiple devices.

The ThinPrint Cloud Partner Program, which is being presented at Microsoft Inspire 2019 in Las Vegas, addresses this issue by ensuring CSPs can easily integrate ThinPrint’s ezeep solution into their technology and business workflows. In addition to the seamless integration of the ezeep software, a simple contract regulates the framework conditions for the purchase of services and allows dynamic, consumption-oriented billing.

“Our goal is to enable Microsoft cloud service providers to easily add professional printing support to their services while ensuring that their customers continue to receive one, easy to understand, consolidated invoice for all the services they use,” said Frank Hoffmann, ThinPrint CFO.

Partners who are not cloud service providers or for whom the sale of cloud services is not part of their core business can use the ThinPrint Affiliate Program as an alternative to benefit from the sale of ThinPrint Cloud Services.

Interested companies can discover more about the partner model by visiting the ThinPrint channel partner page .

ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop is already available here as a beta version .

This ThinPrint press release is available at: https://press.thinprint.com/ , and images at: https://press.thinprint.com/media

ThinPrint, with nearly 20 years of continuous development and internationally patented ThinPrint technology, is the leading provider of print management software and services for businesses. In 2015, ThinPrint acquired ezeep, including its native cloud printing technology, which has since become the leading printing solution for coworking and shared workspaces. With these two strong product lines, ThinPrint delivers a unique printing experience for every modern workplace. Whether printing from traditional PCs, mobile devices, thin clients, virtual desktops, or from the cloud, over 25,000 companies across all industries and of all sizes optimize their printing infrastructure and increase productivity thanks to ThinPrint. In addition, more than 100, and growing, Desktop-as-a-Service, and Software-as-a-Service providers deliver reliable, high-performance printing from the cloud to their customers. Investment in ThinPrint printing solutions leads to a fast ROI because the easy-to-implement and manage print systems reduce the burden on IT departments, result in significant performance improvements while ensuring optimal, reliable print support at every workplace. ThinPrint’s technologies and components enable its use in almost any infrastructure and take into account integration of branch and home offices as well as mobile employees. The solutions are developed and rigorously tested at ThinPrint’s headquarters in Berlin – software Made in Germany. Offices in the United States, the UK, Australia, Japan and China, as well as more than 350 channel partners around the world offer direct and on-site customer care. Thanks to numerous OEM partnerships, ThinPrint technology components are integrated in a variety of printers and thin clients from leading hardware manufacturers. Special significance is placed on the strategic partnerships of the company with Brother, Citrix Systems, Fujitsu, Fuji Xerox, Hewlett-Packard, IGEL, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Lexmark, Microsoft, MobileIron OKI, Parallels, T-Systems, VMware, Wyse Technology, Xerox and 10Zig.

Headquarters: Silke Kluckert, Public Relations Manager, Phone: +49-30-408-198-725, E-mail: press@cortado.com

North America: VisiTech for ThinPrint, Kendra Westerkamp, Phone: +1-720-261-2300, E-mail: CT@visitechpr.com



